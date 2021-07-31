Telangana High Court stays MP Malothu Kavitha’s conviction

She contended through her counsel that the trial court had come to its conclusion based on confession of Accused No.1, who allegedly confessed to de-facto complainant in the presence of police constables of Burgampahad. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Mahbubabad TRS MP Malothu Kavitha, who had been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by a special court, has got relief from the Telangana High Court on Friday. She had been convicted on July 24 for distributing money through her agent to voters to elect her in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

In the FIR, Kavitha was arrayed as second accused, with her agent being named as the first accused.

The MP told the High Court that there is no evidence against her. She contended through her counsel that the trial court had come to its conclusion based on confession of Accused No.1, who allegedly confessed to de-facto complainant in the presence of police constables of Burgampahad. Hence, her conviction is not tenable, she contended. Following this, the High Court suspended the special orders.