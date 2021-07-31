Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana High Court stays MP Malothu Kavitha’s conviction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2021, 2:36 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 7:09 am IST
She had been convicted on July 24 for distributing money through her agent to voters to elect her in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019
She contended through her counsel that the trial court had come to its conclusion based on confession of Accused No.1, who allegedly confessed to de-facto complainant in the presence of police constables of Burgampahad. — DC file photo
 She contended through her counsel that the trial court had come to its conclusion based on confession of Accused No.1, who allegedly confessed to de-facto complainant in the presence of police constables of Burgampahad. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Mahbubabad TRS MP Malothu Kavitha, who had been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by a special court, has got relief from the Telangana High Court on Friday. She had been convicted on July 24 for distributing money through her agent to voters to elect her in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

In the FIR, Kavitha was arrayed as second accused, with her agent being named as the first accused.

 

The MP told the High Court that there is no evidence against her. She contended through her counsel that the trial court had come to its conclusion based on confession of Accused No.1, who allegedly confessed to de-facto complainant in the presence of police constables of Burgampahad. Hence, her conviction is not tenable, she contended. Following this, the High  Court suspended the special orders.

...
Tags: mahbubabad trs mp malothu kavitha, six months’ imprisonment, telangana high court, mp convicted of distributing money to voters polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols, says Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad. — PTI

Two Delta Plus Covid cases in TS, experts say following all norms

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh posted a video on his Facebook page and warned the public and police to stay away from the temple. — PTI

Illegal temple, 3 BJP activists held

. The state government has not implemented the minimum wage of Rs 18,000 for anganwadis. — Representational image/DC

Kadapa Anganwadi workers stage dharna

Justice Challa Kodanaram. (Facebook)

Farewell to Justice Challa Kodanaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

CII-Serum Institute to work to expand vaccination across small towns, rural areas

A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Support peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a delegation level meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

SC defers hearing in Kerala fishermen killing case for August 2

The apex court had in its order earlier on June 15, closed all the proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->