Ex-TD minister Uma behind attacks on Dalits in G. Konduru

Vijayawada: Ruling YSR Congress has alleged that former minister and senior Telugu Desam leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao organised the attacks on Dalits at G. Konduru on directions of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing media here on Saturday, YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh and MLAs Jogi Ramesh and Merugu Nagarjuna demanded that police take stern action against Naidu in this regard.

The MP and MLAs objected to TD chief calling on family of Devineni Uma despite the latter’s involvement in G. Konduru attack. This showed that Naidu and TD are against Dalits. They objected to TD leaders blaming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the attack. They said this proved the political conspiracy of Naidu being behind the attack on Dalits to put the blame on YSRC government.

In this context, the three YSRC leaders wondered why Dalits within the TDP are not protesting against these attacks. They observed that this was only because Uma is behind the attacks. They recalled that Uma and his illegal mining activities in Kondapalli area had come to the fore long ago. As a result, Uma and his followers had been booked under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to murder), SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, apart from rioting and criminal conspiracy.

The YSRC MP and MLAs demanded that the state government take firm action against the misdeeds of Uma and his followers.