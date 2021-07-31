Nation Politics 31 Jul 2021 Congress meets today ...
Nation, Politics

Congress meets today on Dalit Bandhu, Huzurabad bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2021, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 9:53 am IST
It has now become mandatory for the committee to meet every Saturday at Gandhi Bhavan and discuss current affairs and chalks out a response
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working presidents, state election committee chairman and former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy and other senior leaders will participate in the meeting.— Twitter
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working presidents, state election committee chairman and former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy and other senior leaders will participate in the meeting.— Twitter

HYDERABAD: Political affairs committee of the state Congress will be meeting on Saturday with focus on the Dalita Bandhu scheme and the Huzurabad Assembly constituency byelection. It has now become mandatory for the committee to meet every Saturday at Gandhi Bhavan and discuss current affairs and chalks out a response.

Congress Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Srinivasan Krishnan and Bosu Raju will be present at Saturday’s meeting to guide the state officer bearers in chalking out their agitational programmes.

 

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working presidents, state election committee chairman and former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy and other senior leaders will participate in the meeting.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TPCC working president J. Geetha Reddy said apart from Dali Bandhu and Huzurabad byelections, the political affairs committee meeting can take up other issues too.

After the committee meeting, TPCC minority department will organise an Id Milaap programme at a function hall in Nampally. Former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir will preside over the function, according to TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin and Hyderabad city Congress minority department chairman Sameer Waliullah.

 

...
Tags: revanth reddy, congress leaders meeting, manickam tagore, dalita bandhu scheme, tpcc working president j geetha reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 31 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols, says Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad. — PTI

Two Delta Plus Covid cases in TS, experts say following all norms

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh posted a video on his Facebook page and warned the public and police to stay away from the temple. — PTI

Illegal temple, 3 BJP activists held

. The state government has not implemented the minimum wage of Rs 18,000 for anganwadis. — Representational image/DC

Kadapa Anganwadi workers stage dharna

Justice Challa Kodanaram. (Facebook)

Farewell to Justice Challa Kodanaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

TS clears draft annual job plan, Cabinet meeting to continue today, first in history

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao began at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

UP Assembly polls: AIMIM denies reports of alliance with SP

Owaisi had earlier visited Lucknow and has been in talks with smaller political outfits. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->