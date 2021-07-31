Congress meets today on Dalit Bandhu, Huzurabad bypoll

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working presidents, state election committee chairman and former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy and other senior leaders will participate in the meeting.— Twitter

HYDERABAD: Political affairs committee of the state Congress will be meeting on Saturday with focus on the Dalita Bandhu scheme and the Huzurabad Assembly constituency byelection. It has now become mandatory for the committee to meet every Saturday at Gandhi Bhavan and discuss current affairs and chalks out a response.

Congress Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries Srinivasan Krishnan and Bosu Raju will be present at Saturday’s meeting to guide the state officer bearers in chalking out their agitational programmes.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working presidents, state election committee chairman and former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy and other senior leaders will participate in the meeting.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TPCC working president J. Geetha Reddy said apart from Dali Bandhu and Huzurabad byelections, the political affairs committee meeting can take up other issues too.

After the committee meeting, TPCC minority department will organise an Id Milaap programme at a function hall in Nampally. Former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir will preside over the function, according to TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin and Hyderabad city Congress minority department chairman Sameer Waliullah.