Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a private hospital in the national capital on Thursday evening for “routine tests and investigations”.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been admitted today evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations,” the hospital said in a health bulletin.

“Her condition is currently stable,” Dr D.S. Rana, the chairman of the board of management of the hospital, was quoted as saying.