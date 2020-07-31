129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Politics 31 Jul 2020 Farmer's death ...
Nation, Politics

Farmer's death becomes political football in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jul 31, 2020, 9:38 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 9:38 am IST
Parties start grandstanding after allegations arise that farmer killed himself under pressure from local officials
Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)
 Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: The death by suicide of a Dalit farmer has become a political issue in Telangana after reports emerged that he had been harassed by local administration official to surrender his land for a Rythu Vedika (farmers' forum) building.

The incident took place in Veluru village in Siddipet district. The farmer, Byagari Narsimhulu, died after consuming pesticide in his fields.

 

Byagari Narsimhulu was allegedly being pressed to give away his quarter acre of land for the construction of a Rythu Vedika building. Allegedly to exert pressure on him, local revenue officials did not enter his land details in the records.

Frustrated by this, Narsimhulu allegedly drank pesticide in his farm on Wednesday. He was taken to the Gajwel Government Hospital and then to the Siddipet Government Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Thursday.

Sensing the political fallout of a farmer suicide, the government set out to appease the bereaved family. Minister T Harish Rao met the family on Thursday and promised them an acre of land as ex gratia compensation. He also promised to arrange for free education for Narsimhulu's children.

 

Harish Rao promised an inquiry into the circumstances of the farmer's death.

Narasimhulu's village Veluru falls in Gajwel, a constituency represented by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Sensing an opportunity, a BJP delegation including Vivek Venkataswamy, Mothkupalli Narsimhulu, Babu Mohan, N. Ramchander Rao and Raja Singh went to the village "to find out the facts behind the incident." They were detained.

Congress leaders demanded that the people responsible for the death of Narsimhulu be arrested under SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. They alleged that people belonging to underprivileged communities have been targeted and attacked since the Telangana Rashtra Samiti came to power in 2014. Congress leaders who went to "console" the family of the farmer too were detained by the police.

 

...
Tags: gajwel constituency, kcr gajwel
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong said disengagement of troops on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh has been completed. (File photo: ANI)

India says disengagement with China not yet completed

Representational Image

COVID-19 in Karnataka: Remdesivir being sold in black market as its demand skyrockets

The Centre on April 2, 2004 had constituted Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)

Centre extends term of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal by one year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Can call Assembly session after 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor tells CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress senior leaders Ajay Maken and Avinash Pandey take part in an MLAs meeting organised under the 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution, at hotel in Jaipur. PTI photo

No change of guard in Karnataka, Yediyurappa will complete term: Deputy CM Savadi

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during a programme of the one year completion of BJP government in the state, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Rahul has not learnt from his mistakes, he has insulted our soldiers again: BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (ANI photo)

India protests against Pakistan's move to convert Sikh gurdwara into mosque in Lahore

Representational
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham