Nation Politics 31 Jul 2019 Modi Govt's � ...
Nation, Politics

Modi Govt's 'callous attitude' has brought economy to brink of meltdown: Rahul

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 7:38 pm IST
'Their callous attitude has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and has brought it to the brink of a meltdown,' Rahul said.
'Demonetisation and GST rollout are perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi Government,' (Photo: File)
 'Demonetisation and GST rollout are perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi Government,' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the "callous attitude" of the Narendra Modi government in rolling out GST and demonetisation has sent the Indian economy is in tailspin and brought it to the brink of meltdown.

"Demonetisation and GST rollout are perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi Government. Their callous attitude has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and has brought it to the brink of a meltdown," he said on Twitter.

 

He tagged a news report quoting the Comptroller and Auditor General, in its first ever audit of the Goods and Services Tax, said that the government had failed to try out the system before its rollout, leading to inadequate compliance mechanisms, and lower tax revenues.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, gst, congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the bill provides an effective way to deal with water disputes in a time-bound and effective manner. (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha passes bill to set up inter-state water disputes tribunal

The Unnao rape case and the harassment of the entire family of the rape victim was not possible without protection from those in power, Priyanka said in a tweet. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Congress will fight strongly for justice to Unnao rape survivor: Priyanka Gandhi

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Currently, 374 relief camps are operational in the districts of Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat districts. (Photo: Representational)

Flood situation further improves in Assam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka BJP, Congress battle it out over Coffee Day Founder's letter

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also tweeted, criticising ‘tax terrorism... ugly face of politically motivated institutions’. (Photo: File)

Harsh Vardhan urges lawmakers to run anti-tobacco campaign to combat cancer

Replying to a short duration discussion in Rajya Sabha on the need to ensure basic facilities and affordable treatment to cancer patients, Harsh Vardhan said India is one of the founding countries of an international consortium to combat cancer. (Photo: File)

Mamata blames central agencies for CCD owner's death

‘From what he has expressed, it appears that he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies for which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner.’ Mamata also said, regarding the death of V G Siddhartha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Environment of fear for selfish interests': Ram Madhav on J&K politics

'To protect their slipping political base, fear is being created among people. We've to take forward work going on in J&K, Assembly polls have to be conducted,' Ram Madhav said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress workers protest in Lucknow, demand Sengar's expulsion from BJP

The rape case against him was filed after she tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in April last year. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham