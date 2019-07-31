Karnataka BJP, Congress battle it out over Cafe Coffee Day Founder's letter

New Delhi: The letter which was reportedly written by Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, who was found dead on Wednesday morning after going missing from a bridge in Mengaluru in Karnataka, addressed to various board members of the company and his employees and led to a bitter battle of words on Twitter between the state units of the Congress and BJP, reported NDTV.

In the letter, which has been accessed by news agency ANI, Siddhartha alleged harassment by an income tax officer and expressing regret for not being able to create "the right profitable business".

The heated exchanges on social media began between the BJP and the Congress began after a tweet posted at 8:32 am on Wednesday, in which the Karnataka Congress described the tragic death of the businessman as "unfortunate". The party also alleged that Siddhartha's death was the result of "harassment by IT officials" and said it indicated a "virulent" fall in the country's entrepreneurial circles.

Opportunistic political vultures flocking in full force totally disconnected from the emotions of family members of #VGSiddhartha



Investigation will reveal the facts behind this tragic incident.

Until then respect the sentiment of masses & display some humanity if left with any https://t.co/X37Ef71jh9 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 31, 2019

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also tweeted, criticising "tax terrorism... ugly face of politically motivated institutions".

The death of V G Siddhartha is both disturbing &mysterious. The reasons & the invisible hands that ended his life in this tragic way should be unearthed through impartial &fair investigation.



Our party & I shall always stand with Shri. S M Krishna in their fight for justice.

1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 31, 2019

