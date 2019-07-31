'Environment of fear for selfish interests': Ram Madhav on J&K politics

'To protect their slipping political base, fear is being created among people. We've to take forward work going on in J&K, Assembly polls have to be conducted,' Ram Madhav said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: National General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ram Madhav interacted with the media and spoke on various issues, especially on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that local political leaders in the state of Jammu and Kashmir are creating an environment of fear for their "selfish motives". He said, "Steps being taken by the centre are in accordance with situation here (J&K). Security forces being deployed or taken back from J&K, especially Kashmir, is a continuous process."

Hitting out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti he said, "She's using such language to keep herself politically relevant. To protect their slipping political base, fear is being created among people. We've to take forward work going on in J&K, Assembly polls have to be conducted."

Ram Madhav also said, "Kal Parliament mein jis tarah kuch logon ne absent hokar us kanoon(Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill,2019)ko samarthan diya hum dhanyawad dete hain. Isi tarah jo acha kaam Modi ji karte hain uska samarthan karo khul kar nahi kar sakte to absent raho." (We thank those who remained absent yesterday in the Parliament during the Triple Talaq debate and helped us pass the bill. Just like this, keep supporting Modiji's good work and if you cannot do it openly, stay absent.)