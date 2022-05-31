Kavitha poses 8 questions to Modi on BJP’s eight-year rule

With failed law and order and failed systems, the legislator asked when the real ‘Amrit Kaal’ would be given to the people of the country. — DC file image

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday posed eight questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his ‘failures and unkept promises’ in the last eight years on the occasion of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre completing eight years in office.

In a media statement, Kavitha asked Modi to answer when the BJP government’s discrimination towards Telangana would end. She demanded to know when the BJP would release the pending dues amounting to Rs 7,000 crore to Telangana.

The questionnaire titled ‘Aat Saal – Janta Behaal!’ (eight years made people hapless) slammed the Centre on the failures of the Modi government and the promises that were not fulfilled since the BJP came to power. “Empower Nari Shakti by giving them an equal footing. Where is the Women Reservation Bill, Modi ji?” Kavitha questioned.

Kavitha said while the GDP of the country was falling, the one GDP on rise was the rising Gas-Diesel-Petrol prices. She asked where the money from this exponential price rise was invested. With inflation at a record breaking high, she wondered when the people of the country would see ‘Acche Din’ of ‘Mehengai Mukt Bharat’.

With failed law and order and failed systems, the legislator asked when the real ‘Amrit Kaal’ would be given to the people of the country.

“Farmers are the heartbeat of India, but today paddy and turmeric farmers of Telangana suffer at the hands of the BJP for seeking minimum acknowledgment of their hard work,” she criticised.

Kavitha said the ‘Rozgaar ki Maar’ which was the reality of the BJP government’s ‘New India’ where crores of Indians were struggling to find employment that provided them with minimum income support. She took a dig at PM-Cares funds, questioning, “Finally, will there be a day when the Prime Minister truly tell the nation about the truth and the accountability of the PM-Cares funds?”