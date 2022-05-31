Nation Politics 31 May 2022 Kavitha poses 8 ques ...
Nation, Politics

Kavitha poses 8 questions to Modi on BJP’s eight-year rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 31, 2022, 6:32 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 7:04 am IST
The questionnaire titled ‘Aat Saal – Janta Behaal!’ (eight years made people hapless) slammed the Centre on the failures of Modi government
With failed law and order and failed systems, the legislator asked when the real ‘Amrit Kaal’ would be given to the people of the country. — DC file image
 With failed law and order and failed systems, the legislator asked when the real ‘Amrit Kaal’ would be given to the people of the country. — DC file image

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday posed eight questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his ‘failures and unkept promises’ in the last eight years on the occasion of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre completing eight years in office.

In a media statement, Kavitha asked Modi to answer when the BJP government’s discrimination towards Telangana would end. She demanded to know when the BJP would release the pending dues amounting to Rs 7,000 crore to Telangana.

 

The questionnaire titled ‘Aat Saal – Janta Behaal!’ (eight years made people hapless) slammed the Centre on the failures of the Modi government and the promises that were not fulfilled since the BJP came to power. “Empower Nari Shakti by giving them an equal footing. Where is the Women Reservation Bill, Modi ji?” Kavitha questioned.

Kavitha said while the GDP of the country was falling, the one GDP on rise was the rising Gas-Diesel-Petrol prices. She asked where the money from this exponential price rise was invested. With inflation at a record breaking high, she wondered when the people of the country would see ‘Acche Din’ of ‘Mehengai Mukt Bharat’.

 

With failed law and order and failed systems, the legislator asked when the real ‘Amrit Kaal’ would be given to the people of the country.

“Farmers are the heartbeat of India, but today paddy and turmeric farmers of Telangana suffer at the hands of the BJP for seeking minimum acknowledgment of their hard work,” she criticised.

Kavitha said the ‘Rozgaar ki Maar’ which was the reality of the BJP  government’s ‘New India’ where crores of Indians were struggling to find employment that provided them with minimum income support. She took a dig at PM-Cares funds, questioning, “Finally, will there be a day when the Prime Minister truly tell the nation about the truth and the accountability of the PM-Cares funds?”

 

...
Tags: modi's unkept promises, aat saal-janta behaal, ‘mehengai mukt bharat’, 'rozgaar ki maar’
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

It was signed by Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals and Prof. B.J. Rao, vice-chancellor, University of Hyderabad. — Twitter

AIG Hospitals, UoH sign pact for clinical innovations

Officials from the Goshamahal traffic police said they were yet to tally the number of violations and the amounts of challans collected as the process went on till late at night. — Representational image/DC

Long queues to pay drunk drive fines

Dr Laxman (in picture) is the BJP’s OBC Morcha national president, and also previously was the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. — DC file image

BJP nominates Laxman for Rajya Sabha

Additionally, weekly special trains will be run between Kacheguda and Tirupati. — DC Image

Special trains to clear summer rush



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Leaders resent Congress Rajya Sabha list

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi calls for end to family rule

Prime minister Narendra Modi at the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme in Management class of 2022 at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Earnest attempt to rob Muslims, alleges Owaisi

The Mathura district court’s order on Thursday came in the wake of a revision plea filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and Asthan Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi, through ‘next of friends’ Ranjana Agnihotri and others. — DC file image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->