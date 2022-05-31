Fulfilled 95 per cent poll promises: CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Expressing gratitude to the people for giving him an opportunity to serve them for three years, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has appealed to them to extend the same support to him in future too to serve them in a better way.

In a tweet on Monday, marking the completion of three years of YSRC rule in the state, he said, “We have fulfilled more than 95 per cent of the assurances the party gave you, in the last three years. We did it with your love and blessings and the trust you all reposed on us. We have initiated several good works.”

“I vow to serve you more in the coming days and I wish that your wholehearted love and affection shown to me will continue. I am once again grateful to you all for allowing me to serve you.”

Later in the day, YSRC leaders and supporters got together to celebrate the third anniversary of the party’s rule in AP, at the party headquarters.

YSRC general secretary and MP Vijayasai Reddy attributed credit to the chief minister for fulfilling 95 per cent of the party’s poll promises in three years and pushing forward the cause of social justice. He listed out a series of administrative reforms initiated by the government like village/ward secretariats, volunteers system, RBKs and restructuring of the districts as also the welfare schemes and reforms introduced especially in education and health sectors in the state.

He said, “What chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has achieved in the last three years, the TD led by Chandrababu Naidu failed to deliver in 14 years of its rule.”

The YSRC leader said the state government had disbursed Rs 1.40 lakh crore under DBT scheme so far and the government was working with commitment and dedication for the good of the people.

CIVIL SERVICE: CM's PAT

In a separate development, the CM congratulated Yashwant Reddy who secured 15th rank in the Civil Service Examination and also the others who secured top ranks from both the Telugu states.

He congratulated P. Sahitya (24th rank), Sruthi Rajyalakshmi (25th rank), Ravi Kumar (38th rank), K. Kiranmayi, Panigrahi Karthik, Sudhir Reddy, Shailaja, Sivananda and who scored ranks among the 685 winners.