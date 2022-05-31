Nation Politics 31 May 2022 Fulfilled 95 per cen ...
Nation, Politics

Fulfilled 95 per cent poll promises: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 31, 2022, 5:25 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 6:52 am IST
I vow to serve you more in the coming days and I wish that your wholehearted love and affection shown to me will continue, says Jagan
Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy — By arrangement
 Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy — By arrangement

Vijayawada: Expressing gratitude to the people for giving him an opportunity to serve them for three years, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has appealed to them to extend the same support to him in future too to serve them in a better way.

In a tweet on Monday, marking the completion of three years of YSRC rule in the state, he said, “We have fulfilled more than 95 per cent of the assurances the party gave you, in the last three years. We did it with your love and blessings and the trust you all reposed on us. We have initiated several good works.”

 

“I vow to serve you more in the coming days and I wish that your wholehearted love and affection shown to me will continue. I am once again grateful to you all for allowing me to serve you.”

Later in the day, YSRC leaders and supporters got together to celebrate the third anniversary of the party’s rule in AP, at the party headquarters.

YSRC general secretary and MP Vijayasai Reddy attributed credit to the chief minister for fulfilling 95 per cent of the party’s poll promises in three years and pushing forward the cause of social justice. He listed out a series of administrative reforms initiated by the government like village/ward secretariats, volunteers system, RBKs and restructuring of the districts as also the welfare schemes and reforms introduced especially in education and health sectors in the state.

 

He said, “What chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has achieved in the last three years, the TD led by Chandrababu Naidu failed to deliver in 14 years of its rule.”

The YSRC leader said the state government had disbursed Rs 1.40 lakh crore under DBT scheme so far and the government was working with commitment and dedication for the good of the people.

CIVIL SERVICE: CM's PAT

In a separate development, the CM congratulated Yashwant Reddy who secured 15th rank in the Civil Service Examination and also the others who secured top ranks from both the Telugu states.

 

He congratulated P. Sahitya (24th rank), Sruthi Rajyalakshmi (25th rank), Ravi Kumar (38th rank), K. Kiranmayi, Panigrahi Karthik, Sudhir Reddy, Shailaja, Sivananda and who scored ranks among the 685 winners.

...
Tags: ysrc three-year rule, promises fulfilled ysrc government, upsc toppers telugu states
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 31 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

It was signed by Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals and Prof. B.J. Rao, vice-chancellor, University of Hyderabad. — Twitter

AIG Hospitals, UoH sign pact for clinical innovations

Officials from the Goshamahal traffic police said they were yet to tally the number of violations and the amounts of challans collected as the process went on till late at night. — Representational image/DC

Long queues to pay drunk drive fines

With failed law and order and failed systems, the legislator asked when the real ‘Amrit Kaal’ would be given to the people of the country. — DC file image

Kavitha poses 8 questions to Modi on BJP’s eight-year rule

Dr Laxman (in picture) is the BJP’s OBC Morcha national president, and also previously was the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. — DC file image

BJP nominates Laxman for Rajya Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Leaders resent Congress Rajya Sabha list

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi calls for end to family rule

Prime minister Narendra Modi at the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme in Management class of 2022 at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Earnest attempt to rob Muslims, alleges Owaisi

The Mathura district court’s order on Thursday came in the wake of a revision plea filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and Asthan Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi, through ‘next of friends’ Ranjana Agnihotri and others. — DC file image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->