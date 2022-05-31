Nation Politics 31 May 2022 BJP nominates Laxman ...
Nation, Politics

BJP nominates Laxman for Rajya Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 31, 2022, 6:06 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 7:26 am IST
The party announced that Dr Laxman will be its nominee from Uttar Pradesh
Dr Laxman (in picture) is the BJP’s OBC Morcha national president, and also previously was the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. — DC file image
 Dr Laxman (in picture) is the BJP’s OBC Morcha national president, and also previously was the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. — DC file image

HYDERABAD: Dr K. Laxman, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Telangana state, and a former party MLA from the city, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP on Monday.

The party announced that Dr Laxman will be its nominee from Uttar Pradesh.

 

Dr Laxman is the BJP’s OBC Morcha national president, and also previously was the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. His name was announced along with that of Mithilesh Kumar, also from Uttar Pradesh.  The party had previously nominated six other candidates from the state from where it can send eight to the Rajya Sabha.

Dr Laxman, has held several positions in the BJP in addition to representing the Musheerabad constituency in the state Legislative Assembly twice, winning the first time in 1999, and the second time in 2014 state elections, serving as the deputy floor leader of the party in the Assembly the first time, and as the floor leader between 2014 and 2016. Following the party policy of one person one post, he gave up his leadership position in the Assembly in  2016 following his appointment as the BJP state president.

 

After having served as the general secretary of the party in unified Andhra Pradesh, twice between 2002 and 2010, Dr Laxman served the BJP as its national secretary, and later on as the BJP’s OBC Morcha national president in 2020, a position he currently holds in the party. 

