Etala Rajendar meets Nadda; likely to join BJP soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jun 1, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2021, 12:52 am IST
It is expected that Rajendar is likely to resign on June 2 or June 6 from his post of MLA and the TRS
 Etala Rajender met BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday at the latter’s Delhi residence in the presence of state party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, along with former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy. (Photo: DC/ D.Kamraj)

HYDERABAD: Former minister Etala Rajender met BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday at the latter’s Delhi residence in the presence of state party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, along with former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy.

According to BJP sources, the leaders first met Chugh at his residence. He inquired about Rajendar’s political history and also asked the reasons behind him being targeted by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Rajendar is understood to have explained to Chugh why he and his family had been targeted.

 

After the meeting that lasted for half-an-hour, the disgruntled leaders, led by Tarun Chugh and Bandi Sanjay, went to meet Nadda at his residence.

Sources said Chugh went inside Nadda’s chamber and explained about Rajendar’s political background for 20 minutes and then Nadda called Rajendar and Ravinder Reddy inside.

It is also said that Nadda welcomed Rajendar and Ravinder Reddy into the BJP and assured that their seniority would be respected if they joined the party.

Nadda inquired about cases against him and harassment by Chandrashekar Rao, sources said, adding that Nadda suggested that Rajendar could fight in the courts for justice and work for the BJP in a dedicated manner so that the party could use his services wherever required. Sources said Nadda had asked Rajendar to resign from his position as member of the Legislative Assembly and join the BJP.

 

Sources in Rajendar’s camp said the Huzurabad MLA may announce his resignation after reaching Hyderabad and having discussion with his followers. It is expected that Rajendar is likely to resign on June 2 or June 6 from his post of MLA and the TRS.

...
