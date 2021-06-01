14 new medical colleges for AP

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the stone for construction of 14 medical colleges in the state on Monday via online virtual mode. Out of these, four colleges are for East and West Godavari districts. (Photo: Twitter: @AndhraPradeshCM)

KAKINADA: Medical services are set to reach rural areas in Andhra Pradesh with the YSRC government setting up medical colleges in each parliamentary constituency. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the stone for construction of 14 medical colleges in the state on Monday via online virtual mode. Out of these, four colleges are for East and West Godavari districts.

Participating in the virtual meeting, a resident of Konaseema area Lova Lakshmi said the rural people can soon get the medical services easily. As of now, they have to go to either Kakinada or Rajamahendravaram for medical treatment. “This is expensive and involves long-distance travel. The laying stone for a medical college at Konaseema now is a welcome gesture from the Jagan-led government.”

Social Welfare Minister Pinepe Viswaroop said a medical college will be set up at Amalapuram Rural area in Konaseema. He thanked the officials for acquiring the land, inviting tenders etc. The medical college will be completed by December 2023.

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said a super-specialty medical college and a nursing college would be set up in every parliamentary constituency.

District incharge collector G. Lakshmisha said the setting up of a medical college in Konaseema area having a 15 lakh population is a major step forward in the health care sector.

MLC Pandula Ravindrababu, MLAs Chirla Jaggireddy, Kondeti Chittibabu and Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao were among those present.

At Rajamahendravaram, state BC welfare minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said students who want to join medical courses can have this done closer home once the medical colleges are functional.

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat said medical students can get employment and thus the medical facilities can be reached to the rural poor. Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja said that due to increase in the number of medical seats, poor students also can get admission.

West Godavari joint collector Himanshu Shukla said two medical colleges would be set up in Palakollu and Eluru in West Godavari district. A hospital and a nursing college will be set up along with the medical colleges.

He said the new college at Eluru will be constructed over 14 lakh square feet in 13 acres of land and the construction will be completed in two years. During the Covid19 pandemic, the people of West Godavari have chosen the Eluru Government Hospital as their first choice for getting treatment. When the new medical college starts its functioning, 500 beds will be available.