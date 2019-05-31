Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 31 May 2019 Western wear 'O ...
Nation, Politics

Western wear 'OK' for Gambhir, not for us: Mimi Chakraborty responds to gender bias

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published May 31, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
This comes after journalist Swati Chaturvedi brought the bais to the notice of social media users.
This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament. (Photo: Twitter)
 This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bengali actress and newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty on Friday took Twitter to respond to the gender bias of Twitterati.

This comes after journalist Swati Chaturvedi brought the bais to the notice of social media users. She tweeted:
"Has the fashion police attacked Gambhir yet? Or only for the women? I think @GautamGambhir is looking great."

 

Replying to the Swati's tweet Mimi said, "No they didn't ma'am it's only bcoz we r women probably but @GautamGambhir looks great."

This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament.

On Monday, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, both the elected members of the lower house from Kolkata's Jadavpur and Basirhat constituencies respectively posted pictures of  their first visit to Parliament.

Posting the pictures, Mimi Chakraborty said: "And it's us again. The first day at Parliament (with) Nusrat Jahan."

However, netizens flooded social media with sexist comments.

Here's how both the parliamentarian were trolled:

  Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: trinamool congress, nusrat jahan, mimi chakraborty, gautam gambhir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State took oath. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of MoS announced

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Jaishankar becomes first career diplomat to be appointed EAM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Check out Apple iPhone 11R renders dressed in iPhone 11 colourways

With these new colour options, the iPhone 11R will no longer be just another playful model.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA; Ben Stokes takes spectacular one-handed catch; see video

England next takes on Pakistan in the World Cup on June 3. (Photo: AFP)
 

Feeling fresh: Hindu officer after keeping 'roza' on behalf of driver in Maharashtra

Mali said, 'On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place,' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Newly elected PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with foreign dignitaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets up with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: ANI)

BJP panchayat president found dead in Begusarai

The incident came to light when the deceased's mother came to wake him up in the morning and found him lying dead in a pool of blood. (Photo: Representational)

India steadfast on path of progress under Modi: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley had previously written to the Prime Minister saying that he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition. (Photo: File)

Do yoga for next 10 years: Ramdev tips Oppn on how to deal with stress

'Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country will get freedom from economic, conceptual and cultural penury,' Ramdev said. (Photo: File)

D Jayakumar jibes at T T V Dhinakaran, calls M K Stalin opportunist

D Jayakumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham