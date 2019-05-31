Western wear 'OK' for Gambhir, not for us: Mimi Chakraborty responds to gender bias

This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bengali actress and newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty on Friday took Twitter to respond to the gender bias of Twitterati.

This comes after journalist Swati Chaturvedi brought the bais to the notice of social media users. She tweeted:

"Has the fashion police attacked Gambhir yet? Or only for the women? I think @GautamGambhir is looking great."

No they didn’t ma’am its only bcoz we r women probably but @GautamGambhir looks great https://t.co/Zo27eGiaUp — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 30, 2019

This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament.

On Monday, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, both the elected members of the lower house from Kolkata's Jadavpur and Basirhat constituencies respectively posted pictures of their first visit to Parliament.

Posting the pictures, Mimi Chakraborty said: "And it's us again. The first day at Parliament (with) Nusrat Jahan."

However, netizens flooded social media with sexist comments.

Here's how both the parliamentarian were trolled:

Diff between Sanskari & Kusanskari



Pic 1: @Tejasvi_Surya anna 🙏🏻



Pic 2: @mimichakraborty madam this is not Film set to pose like that I wondered how people elected you 🤷‍♂️



Many many congratulations @Tejasvi_Surya anna 💐💐 All the best for feature 🚩



Proud to be #BJPian 💪🏻🚩 pic.twitter.com/fepZ4DmMbk — shashank Sharma Gonguluri (@shashiiBJP) May 28, 2019

Just another photoshoot opportunity for the actors. https://t.co/bMYP9LpGgo — Kunal (@kcunal) May 28, 2019

This is exactly how a newly elected MP should NOT behave infront of the parliament. @mimichakraborty , you are a disgrace to the exalted office that you've been elected to. We hope you take note of the seriousness & start acting like an MP. https://t.co/ZfSGqvHJI8 — Ujjwal Pareek (@ujjwalpareek) May 27, 2019

