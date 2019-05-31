Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 31 May 2019 Slump in economic gr ...
Nation, Politics

Slump in economic growth and unemployment 2 major challenges: Congress

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 8:14 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
The number was below the forecast of 6.5 per cent for the March quarter.
The country's fiscal deficit in 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. (Photo: PTI)
 The country's fiscal deficit in 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the slump in economic growth and unemployment are two important challenges before the country and expressed the hope that the new government would address these issues.

"Slump in 'economic growth' & Runaway 'unemployment' are two important challenges before the country. Hope PM & FM will address them by laying a short-medium-long term roadmap of kick starting the growth engine as also employment generating strategy," he tweeted after CSO reported that the economic growth rate for the financial year 2018-19 stood at a five-year low of 6.8 per cent.

 

Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices is now estimated at Rs 140.78 lakh crore. The GDP growth estimate during FY 19 was revised to 7 per cent as compared to 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

During January to March quarter, the growth slipped to a low of 5.8 per cent, mainly due to a slowdown seen in key sectors like agriculture, industry, and manufacturing in the past nine months. The number was below the forecast of 6.5 per cent for the March quarter.

The country's fiscal deficit in 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. Spending during the financial year was Rs 23.1 lakh crore against the revised target of Rs 24.1 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the rate of growth in eight core infrastructure industries during April came to 2.6 per cent against 4.9 per cent in the previous month. The combined index stood at 127.5 in April 2019 with cumulative growth during April to March 2018-19 at 4.3 per cent.

The slowdown reached a high point with the country's industrial output touching a 21-month low in March. Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 5.3 per cent in March 2018, according to the CSO data.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, gdp, unemployment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The judge noted in his order that 'nothing was revealed from the case diary and the post-mortem report that it was a clear-cut murder'. (Photo: ANI)

Dr Payal Tadvi suicide: No evidence to suggest Tadvi was killed

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Cabinet meeting concludes; favours farmers, traders

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Sitharaman for breaking finance ceiling

Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet on Friday. (Representational Image)

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul transcended, reflected liberal thoughts of Nehru: DMK

Apparently seeking to lift Rahul's spirits, the DMK's Tamil organ 'Murasoli', in its editorial, said the Congress was a broad-based party and to lead it, only a broad-minded person like Rahul was needed. (Photo: File)

Anupriya didn't join Modi team as she was offered only MoS rank: Apna Dal (S)

District unit president of the Apna Dal (S) Ramakant Patel said, ‘We were expecting that Anupriya, who was an MoS in the previous ministry, will be elevated to cabinet position and were not aware of her omission from the list till the last minute.’ (Photo: PTI)

PM approves major changes in 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' after oath taking

In his first decision after being sworn-in to head the government for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made national security an important plank in the elections, on Friday approved a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Allies should have proportional representation in cabinet: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Ministers take charge, arrive for first Union Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister holds the Union Cabinet meeting, attended by all the cabinet members. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham