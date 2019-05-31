Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 31 May 2019 Modi sarkar 2.0: Min ...
Nation, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Ministers take charge, arrive for first Union Cabinet meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 31, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
A day after swearing-in, memebers of the Union Cabinet take charge of their respective ministries in New Delhi on Friday.
Prime Minister holds the Union Cabinet meeting, attended by all the cabinet members. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister holds the Union Cabinet meeting, attended by all the cabinet members. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after swearing-in of Prime Minister’s cabinet, memebers of the Union Cabinet take charge of their respective ministries in New Delhi on Friday.

From Dr S Jaishankar to Nirmala Sitharaman, all the elected ministers perform the official procedures before the first Union Cabinet meeting on Friday evening.

 

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Arvind Sawant have arrived for the meeting at South Block.

First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the following changes: Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

Prime Minister has approved the following changes: Ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

 

