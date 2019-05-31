Modi sarkar 2.0: Ministers take charge, arrive for first Union Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister holds the Union Cabinet meeting, attended by all the cabinet members. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after swearing-in of Prime Minister’s cabinet, memebers of the Union Cabinet take charge of their respective ministries in New Delhi on Friday.

From Dr S Jaishankar to Nirmala Sitharaman, all the elected ministers perform the official procedures before the first Union Cabinet meeting on Friday evening.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first #UnionCabinet meeting of his second term. pic.twitter.com/nhKFEIDnfj — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Arvind Sawant have arrived for the meeting at South Block.

First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the following changes: Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

Prime Minister has approved the following changes: Ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.