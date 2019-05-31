Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 31 May 2019 Modi sarkar 2.0: Fir ...
Nation, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: First-timers and their portfolios

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 5:11 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 5:23 pm IST
Modi's Cabinet has six new Cabinet ministers and close to 15 new Ministers of State.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah and former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar are the most prominent faces in the considerable number of first-timers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

While Shah got hold of the Home Ministry, Jaishankar will helm External Affairs.

 

Modi's Cabinet has six new Cabinet ministers and close to 15 new Ministers of State.

Here's how the new faces have fared -

Former Uttrakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be handling the HRD ministry.

Popular tribal leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand, Arjun Munda, made it to the big league and will take care of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant, the MP from Mumbai-South, will now be the in-charge of Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

A lawmaker from Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi, who won with one of the highest margins in Karnataka, will head the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs along with the charge of Coal and Mines.

BJP MP from Chandauli, Mahendra Nath Pandey has been given the post of Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Under the category of Ministers of State, new-inductee Anurag Thakur will be part of the Finance Ministry.

Debasree Chaudhuri from West Bengal will be the MoS in Women and Child Development Ministry.

Talked about for his austere lifestyle, BJP MP from Odisha Pratap Chandra Sarangi will look after MSMEs and Ministry of Animal Husbandry.

Other new Ministers of State are - Prahalad Singh Patel G Kishan Reddy, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Kailash Choudhary, Rameswar Teli Nityanand Rai, Rattan Lal Kataria, V Muraleedharan, Renuka Singh Saruta, Som Parkash and Angadi Suresh Channabasappa.

 




Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, amit shah, jaishankar, narendra modi, cabinet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


