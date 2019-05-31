Cricket World Cup 2019

Main accuse in Smriti Irani's close aide murder in Amethi, held
Nation, Politics

Main accuse in Smriti Irani’s close aide murder in Amethi, held

PTI
Published May 31, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 5:23 pm IST
A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh.
Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25. (Representational Image)
 Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25. (Representational Image)

Amethi: The main accused in the killing of a close aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani was arrested on Friday following an encounter with police here, officials said.

Wasim was held in Shalhapur area under the Jamo police station area Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said.

 

Read: Smriti Irani, BJP MP lends shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh

With this, all the five accused in the case have been arrested, the he said. Wasim has suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to a community health centre, the ASP said, adding the Jamo police station in-charge also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight.

A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh. Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem and Golu were arrested earlier. Ramchandra is a member of the kshetra panchayat and also a local Congress leader, the police said.

Also Read: Suspects in murder of Smriti Irani's aide held by police in Amethi

Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25.

He was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

 

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, smriti irani, uttar pradesh, surendra singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi


