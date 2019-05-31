Left out of cabinet, Rajyavardhan Rathore says 'thank you'

New Delhi: The day after outgoing Union Minister for sports and information and broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore did not find a place in the ministerial berth of Modi cabinet, Singh posted a thread of messages on Twitter praising PM Modi and his vision.

"It was a great privilege and honour to serve as a member of PM @narendramodi Ji's council of ministers. Every single moment spent with him was a testimony to his vision, energy and commitment to our great nation. My gratitude to PM Modi ji. Jai Hind," the retired army colonel wrote.

Thanking team I&B Ministry, Rathore said:

The silver-medal winning Olympian also thanked senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu and Smriti Irani.

"Last 5 years was a great learning curve wherein I had the privilege and honour of serving with the best, Shri @arunjaitley ji @MVenkaiahNaidu ji and @smritiirani ji, my gratitude to each one of them," he added.

On Thursday, Rathore also extended heartfelt congratulations towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet.