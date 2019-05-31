Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 31 May 2019 BJP panchayat presid ...
Nation, Politics

BJP panchayat president found dead in Begusarai

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 11:35 am IST
The reason behind the gruesome killing is yet to be known.
The incident came to light when the deceased's mother came to wake him up in the morning and found him lying dead in a pool of blood. (Photo: Representational)
 The incident came to light when the deceased's mother came to wake him up in the morning and found him lying dead in a pool of blood. (Photo: Representational)

Begusarai: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Singh, the panchayat president and member of the BJP. The alleged crime occurred in Amror Kirtarpur village in Singhaur police station limits.

 

"The reason behind the gruesome killing is yet to be known. Prima facie it appears that he was hit with a hammer-like object, however, more clarity on the injuries would be confirmed by the doctors after the post-mortal examination," Manish Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Singhaur Police Station told ANI over the phone.

The incident came to light when the deceased's mother came to wake him up in the morning and found him lying dead in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law and the investigation in the matter is underway. The corpse has been sent for post-mortem.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: bjp, murder
Location: India, Bihar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

'With the help of the BJP, he ran the government in Bihar for seven long years. But, the moment he realised that he can run the government independently, he kicked out our party,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

He is very selfish: BJP MP slams Nitish for opting out of Cabinet

BSP stitched an alliance with SP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh and contested on 38 parliamentary seats, however, they could only manage to win 10. SP bagged 5, while RLD drew a blank. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati calls for meeting of BSP leaders to discuss poll drubbing

Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case lodged against Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC grants 4 more months time to CBI to complete probe in Asthana bribery case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA; Ben Stokes takes spectacular one-handed catch; see video

England next takes on Pakistan in the World Cup on June 3. (Photo: AFP)
 

Feeling fresh: Hindu officer after keeping 'roza' on behalf of driver in Maharashtra

Mali said, 'On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India steadfast on path of progress under Modi: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley had previously written to the Prime Minister saying that he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition. (Photo: File)

Do yoga for next 10 years: Ramdev tips Oppn on how to deal with stress

'Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country will get freedom from economic, conceptual and cultural penury,' Ramdev said. (Photo: File)

D Jayakumar jibes at T T V Dhinakaran, calls M K Stalin opportunist

D Jayakumar

Dr Parivendhar begins work in Perambalur from day 1

Dr Parivendhar addresses the press at Tiruchy. (Photo: DC)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Narendra Modi takes oath; Shah, Jaishankar join cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham