Nation Current Affairs 31 Mar 2022 TRS government is al ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS government is all set to fulfill its 3 major poll promises on Ugadi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 1, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Finance minister T.Harish Rao disclosed the details after launching development programmes in Siddipet district on Thursday
Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (DC file photo)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The TRS government is all set to fulfill its three major poll promises on the occasion of Telugu New Year (Ugadi) on April 2. The state government has decided to implement its long-pending promises of extending Aasara pensions to beneficiaries aged 57 years and above from April against 65 years at present, extend financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to poor to build 2BHKs on their own plots and returning money of women beneficiaries of Abhaya Hastham scheme along with interest amounting to Rs 545 crore.

Finance minister T.Harish Rao disclosed these details after launching development programmes in Siddipet district on Thursday.

 

Harish said that the state government will extend financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to build 2BHKs in three installments after Ugadi.

Besides, the government will return Abhaya Hastham funds to women self help groups (SHGs) with interest totalling nearly Rs 545 crore within a week after Ugadi, he stated.

Reduction of age limit to avail Aasara pensions from 65 years to 57 years and extending financial assistance to poor to build 2BHKs on their own plots were the promises incorporated in the TRS manifesto for 2018 Assembly polls. However, they did not materialise even after the TRS government completed more than three years in office in the second term due to Covid and subsequent financial crisis.

 

The government invited applications for Aasara pensions for 57-plus aged people in November 2021. Eight lakh applications were received which are lying pending since then. These applicants will now start receiving Aasara pensions from April.

The previous Congress government in Undivided Andhra Pradesh launched Abhaya Hastham scheme in November 2009 to provide income security to women in their old age. The aim was to provide security to all enrolled SHG women with dignity in their old age. Under this, women were asked to contribute Rs. 365 per annum and the state government contributed its share of Rs. 365 per annum into their pension amount.

 

The interest that earned from corpus generated for each member till the completion of 60 years of her age was used for giving monthly pension from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2200 based on the age of the member.

Each enrolled member under the scheme was entitled to get a minimum pension
of Rs. 500 after completion of 60 years of her age and all the enrolled members between age group of 18 to 59 years are eligible to get Insurance coverage under PMJJBY scheme.

However, after TRS government came to power in 2014 it stopped this scheme on the ground that it was extending Aasara pension of Rs 2,016 per month to women which was higher than Abhaya Hastham pension. But, the funds contributed by women and state government from 2009 to 2014 accounted for over Rs 500 crore. Women are demanding for long to return their money.

 

...
Tags: ugadi 2022, telangana development programmes, aasara pensions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Gokavaram, Pedapudi to remain in same divisions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

AFSPA withdrawn from large parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur after decades

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High Court)

8 AP IAS ordered to do community service

IT minister K.T.Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR hits out at Modi over rise in fuel prices



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Puducherry emerges coronavirus free

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. (AFP)

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today

There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for 2nd consecutive term

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa (ANI)

Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (DC FIle Image)

SC to commence physical hearing of cases from April 4

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->