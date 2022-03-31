Police are acting like puppets, says Bandi Sanjay

Sanjay said that the police arrested the BJP activists in Bodan and in Bhainsa by lodging false cases. When BJP leaders tried to visit the both places to meet the activists, the police arrested them as well. — DC file image

Karimnagar: Police officials are not booking TRS “rowdies” who attack BJP activists, and the Director-General of Police does not take calls from BJP leaders, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged here on Thursday.

He was speaking to mediapersons after felicitating 23 BJP activists who were released after their arrest for the Yellareddypet incident, at his MP’s camp office.

Sanjay alleged that Sircilla SP Rahul Hedge was acting like a “rubber stamp,” implementing the instructions of CM’s Office office. “The SP thinks that BJP activists fear being arrested under illegal cases. The police must remember that every BJP activist including me will treat it as a mark of respect for fighting on public issues,” Sanjay said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also go to jail soon and at that time the public will start hating him, Sanjay pointed out.

He said some police organisations were questioning BJP leaders when a police officer was criticised for his mistakes, but why they were silent when TRS goondas were attacking BJP activists, Sanjay asked.

“When I called DGP, he was not answering the phone. He is afraid of phone tapping,” Sanjay alleged.

Sanjay said that the police arrested the BJP activists in Bodan and in Bhainsa by lodging false cases. When BJP leaders tried to visit the both places to meet the activists, the police arrested them as well. But they allowed MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to visit Bodan and move around freely, he said and asked, “Is this justice?”