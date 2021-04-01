NIA carries out searches on residences of Virasam leaders

In Kurnool, NIA officials conducted searches at the residences of Pinakapani and Somasekhar Sarma alias Arun. — PTI file photo

Vijayawada: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency carried out searches at the residences of leaders associated with ‘Virasam’ and civil liberties committee at several places in the state on Wednesday.

In East Godavari at Rajamahendravaram, NIA officials searched the residence of APCLC state president Chitti Babu. In Visakhapatnam, they searched the residence of lawyer K. Padma, located at Pithapuram Colony and also at the residence of another lawyer K. S. Chalam at China Waltair.

In Proddatur of Anantapur district, they searched the house of Virasam leader Varalakshmi.

In Kurnool, NIA officials conducted searches at the residences of Pinakapani and Somasekhar Sarma alias Arun. Pinakapani is the state executive committee member of Virasam while Sarma is the president of Rayalaseema Vidyavanthula Vedika.

The NIA is carrying out simultaneous search operations following their alleged links with the banned Maoists.