Nagarjun sagar bypoll: Candidates file papers on a sentimental note

Hyderabad: Candidates stuck to their traditional customs while filing their nomination papers as well as for launching their campaign for the April 17 Nagarjunasagar Assembly byelection.

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat started the campaign from Abhangapuram of Maadgulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district after filing his papers on Tuesday. TRS leaders said the Nomula family believes that launching the campaign from the village ensures victory.

His father late Nomula Narasimhaiah, who joined the TRS in 2013, had launched his campaign from Abhangapuram twice. He lost to Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy in 2014 but wrested the seat in 2018.

Interestingly, Abhangapuram holds sentimental value for Jana Reddy too. The seven-time legislator makes it a point to start canvassing for every election from the same village. Jana Reddy launched his campaign for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll from this village way back in February.

Jana Reddy performed puja at the Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Nagarjunasagar and in the Anjaneya Swamy temple at Alwala crossroads before filing his nominations — something he has done for every election since 1978.

Such sentiments are particularly strong among politicians. Since 1985, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has visited a small temple of Lord Venkateshwara at Konaipally, a remote village in Nagunuru mandal of Siddipet district, before filing his nomination papers.