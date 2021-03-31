Nation Politics 31 Mar 2021 Nagarjun sagar bypol ...
Nation, Politics

Nagarjun sagar bypoll: Candidates file papers on a sentimental note

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 31, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 6:41 am IST
TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat started the campaign from Abhangapuram of Maadgulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district after filing his papers
Nomula Bhagat started the campaign from Abhangapuram of Maadgulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district after filing his papers on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)
 Nomula Bhagat started the campaign from Abhangapuram of Maadgulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district after filing his papers on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)

Hyderabad: Candidates stuck to their traditional customs while filing their nomination papers as well as for launching their campaign for the April 17 Nagarjunasagar Assembly byelection.

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat started the campaign from Abhangapuram of Maadgulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district after filing his papers on Tuesday. TRS leaders said the Nomula family believes that launching the campaign from the village ensures victory.

 

His father late Nomula Narasimhaiah, who joined the TRS in 2013, had launched his campaign from Abhangapuram twice. He lost to Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy in 2014 but wrested the seat in 2018.

Interestingly, Abhangapuram holds sentimental value for Jana Reddy too. The seven-time legislator makes it a point to start canvassing for every election from the same village. Jana Reddy launched his campaign for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll from this village way back in February.

Jana Reddy performed puja at the Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Nagarjunasagar and in the Anjaneya Swamy temple at Alwala crossroads before filing his nominations — something he has done for every election since 1978.

 

Such sentiments are particularly strong among politicians. Since 1985, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has visited a small temple of Lord Venkateshwara at Konaipally, a remote village in Nagunuru mandal of Siddipet district, before filing his nomination papers.

...
Tags: nagarjunsagar bypoll, nominations for the nagarjun sagar by poll, trs candidate nomula bhagat, jana reddy, nomula narasimhaiah, congress, trs and congress, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers. (Image credit: Twitter)

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

It is significant that the Mizoram government had also issued guidelines directing officials to provide shelter to those coming from Myanmar after the violence. (Representational image: Twitter/@APRRN_)

Manipur lifts order to deny food, aid for Myanmar refugees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

As Judas betrayed Jesus, LDF has deceived people of Kerala: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of State Vellamvelly Muraleedharan and BJP candidate E Sreedharan (R) waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in Palakkad constituency. (Photo: PTI)

Nilam Sawhney resigns as principal advisor to Jagan Mohan Reddy

Among her first jobs in the new position would be commencing the process of MPTC and ZPTC elections, which are pending for over a year. — DC Image

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Kerala HC directs EC to ensure only one vote for a person

The Commission on Monday informed the court that it will ensure the sanctity of the elections by ensuring that no multiple votes are cast by such voters in the polls. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham