Nation Politics 31 Mar 2021 As Judas betrayed Je ...
Nation, Politics

As Judas betrayed Jesus, LDF has deceived people of Kerala: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 31, 2021, 6:34 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 6:38 am IST
The Prime Minister also raised the Sabarimala issue accusing the LDF government of unleashing lathis on innocent devotees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of State Vellamvelly Muraleedharan and BJP candidate E Sreedharan (R) waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in Palakkad constituency. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of State Vellamvelly Muraleedharan and BJP candidate E Sreedharan (R) waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in Palakkad constituency. (Photo: PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, accusing it of betraying people in the manner in which Judas deceived Jesus Christ.

Addressing his first election meeting in Kerala which goes to polls on April 6, the Prime Minister said if Judas deceived Jesus for a few silver coins, the Pinarayi government betrayed the people for gold, referring to the gold smuggling case involving the chief minister’s former principal secretary.

 

Mr Modi also raised the Sabarimala issue accusing the LDF government of unleashing lathis on innocent devotees who were fighting for the protection of traditions, customs and rituals. He was referring to the agitation of Hindutva outfits, including the BJP, which protested against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict on allowing women of all ages in the hill shrine.

The Sabarimala temple customs prohibit the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50.

"I want to tell the LDF and UDF if you abuse our culture we will not remain silent spectators. Our state president Surendranji was arrested and ill-treated by the Kerala government. What was his crime? That he spoke for Kerala’s traditions?" Mr Modi asked.

 

He hit out at the Congress-led UDF for remaining silent when devotees were being attacked by the police. “I am proud to belong to a party that has, is always and will always defend the culture of our land," he said.

Mr Modi solicited votes for 11 BJP candidates contesting from the district, including Metroman E Sreedharan, who is in the fray from Palakkad constituency. “The BJP would offer a vision to Kerala which would be different. Metroman Sreedharanji, a man who has done excellent work to make modern India and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress,” he added.

 

The Prime Minister came down heavily on the CPM over politics of violence. He said despite being in power for so long, some junior level leaders behave like anti-social elements. Political rivals are killed with their blessings.

He said if the BJP came to power it would bring an end to the saga of political violence. "Differences in the political sphere are normal. But killing the opponents in the name of ideology is not acceptable. So many of our young BJP karyakartas have lost their lives,” he reminded the gathering.

The Prime Minister accused the LDF and UDF of playing friendly matches for so many years. However, this match-fixing is not going to last long, he added.

 

"A major shift is being witnessed in Kerala politics over the past five years. This shift is driven by the aspirational youth especially the first time voter who wants a change," he said.

The BJP, which had just one MLA in the outgoing Assembly, is making all efforts to increase its tally this time. The party has fielded its top leaders besides two film stars to wrest seats from the UDF and LDF. In the last Assembly elections, the BJP-led NDA had scored close to 15 per cent votes.

...
Tags: modi in kerala, modi on cpm and congress, e sreedharan, modi in palakkad, ldf and udf, ideological violence, modi on sabarimala issue
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers. (Image credit: Twitter)

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

It is significant that the Mizoram government had also issued guidelines directing officials to provide shelter to those coming from Myanmar after the violence. (Representational image: Twitter/@APRRN_)

Manipur lifts order to deny food, aid for Myanmar refugees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nilam Sawhney resigns as principal advisor to Jagan Mohan Reddy

Among her first jobs in the new position would be commencing the process of MPTC and ZPTC elections, which are pending for over a year. — DC Image

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Kerala HC directs EC to ensure only one vote for a person

The Commission on Monday informed the court that it will ensure the sanctity of the elections by ensuring that no multiple votes are cast by such voters in the polls. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

AIMIM to fight Assembly elections in Bengal alone, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Calling Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act an “eyewash”, Owaisi slammed her for using the Muslims for her votebank politics. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham