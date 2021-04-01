Nation Politics 31 Mar 2021 Jagan lays stone for ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan lays stone for flood retaining wall

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2021, 12:44 am IST
The concrete wall at a height of 8.9 m is being constructed on pile and raft foundations 18 m deep with a diameter of three feet
Towards this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of Krishna River from Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.— PTI file photo
 Towards this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of Krishna River from Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.— PTI file photo

VIJAYAWADA; The decades old problem of inundation due to Krishna River floods will be a thing of the past following the decision to construct flood retaining wall.

Towards this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of Krishna River from Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.

 

The 1.5 km retaining wall from Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Bridge to Kotinagar coming up at a cost of Rs. 122.90 crore will provide relief from floods to about 31,000 people living in Ranigari Thota, Tarakaramanagar and Bhupeshgupta Nagar.

About 12 lakh cusecs of water flow into the river when there is heavy flooding. The retaining wall is designed to withstand the flood currents.

The concrete wall at a height of 8.9 m is being constructed on pile and raft foundations 18 m deep with a diameter of three feet.

It may be recalled that during the 2009 flood, the then Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy sanctioned the flood retaining wall. This wall was built at that time from Yanamalakuduru to Kotinagar. The latest is a continuation of this.

 

The Chief Minister interacted with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and corporators while the locals expressed happiness over the move. They recalled that whenever floodwater was released from Prakasam Barrage, their houses would be inundated.

Ministers Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), P Anil Kumar Yadav and Botsa Satyanarayana, government whip Samineni Udaybhanu, Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu, MLC Karimunnisa, MLAs Kyle Anilkumar, Mondithoka Jaganmohan Rao, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Kothari Abbaya Chowdary, Jogi Ramesh, Gudivada Amarnath, and Simhadri Ramesh, MPs Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Nandigam Suresh, women commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, CM’s programme coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, AP Fibernet Corporation chairman Gautam Reddy, YSRCP leaders Devineni Avinash and Potluri Varaprasad were present on the occasion.

 

...
Tags: krishna river floods, retaining wall krishna floods, jagan mohan reddy, yanamalakuduru to kotinagar, ysr, pile and raft foundation retaining wall
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam (TD) chief and former three-term chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)

TD merges with BJP, Naidu finalises deal

The CM directed officials to prepare reports pertaining to pending bifurcation issues and present TS government arguments effectively before the MHA in the meeting. — PTI File

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh officials to meet over bifurcation after two years

In Kurnool, NIA officials conducted searches at the residences of Pinakapani and Somasekhar Sarma alias Arun. — PTI file photo

NIA carries out searches on residences of Virasam leaders

Under the scheme, insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18–50 years is Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh for those between 51–70 years. — ANI file photo

Andhra Pradesh implementing YSR Bima even after centre backs out: CM Jagan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

As Judas betrayed Jesus, LDF has deceived people of Kerala: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of State Vellamvelly Muraleedharan and BJP candidate E Sreedharan (R) waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in Palakkad constituency. (Photo: PTI)

YSRC's triumph is a vote of confidence in Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with other ministers at a cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Sporadic violence marks first phase of West Bengal polls

Paramilitary jawans guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Chandrapur in Lalgarh, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (PTI)

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham