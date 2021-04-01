Jagan lays stone for flood retaining wall

Towards this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of Krishna River from Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.— PTI file photo

VIJAYAWADA; The decades old problem of inundation due to Krishna River floods will be a thing of the past following the decision to construct flood retaining wall.

Towards this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of Krishna River from Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.

The 1.5 km retaining wall from Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Bridge to Kotinagar coming up at a cost of Rs. 122.90 crore will provide relief from floods to about 31,000 people living in Ranigari Thota, Tarakaramanagar and Bhupeshgupta Nagar.

About 12 lakh cusecs of water flow into the river when there is heavy flooding. The retaining wall is designed to withstand the flood currents.

The concrete wall at a height of 8.9 m is being constructed on pile and raft foundations 18 m deep with a diameter of three feet.

It may be recalled that during the 2009 flood, the then Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy sanctioned the flood retaining wall. This wall was built at that time from Yanamalakuduru to Kotinagar. The latest is a continuation of this.

The Chief Minister interacted with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and corporators while the locals expressed happiness over the move. They recalled that whenever floodwater was released from Prakasam Barrage, their houses would be inundated.

Ministers Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), P Anil Kumar Yadav and Botsa Satyanarayana, government whip Samineni Udaybhanu, Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu, MLC Karimunnisa, MLAs Kyle Anilkumar, Mondithoka Jaganmohan Rao, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Kothari Abbaya Chowdary, Jogi Ramesh, Gudivada Amarnath, and Simhadri Ramesh, MPs Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Nandigam Suresh, women commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, CM’s programme coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, AP Fibernet Corporation chairman Gautam Reddy, YSRCP leaders Devineni Avinash and Potluri Varaprasad were present on the occasion.