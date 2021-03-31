Andhra Pradesh implementing YSR Bima even after centre backs out: CM Jagan

Under the scheme, insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18–50 years is Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh for those between 51–70 years. — ANI file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs. 254.72 crore under YSR Bima to families of 12,039 deceased persons eligible for the scheme but did not enrol themselves with banks.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion, the Chief Minister asserted that the state government will not back out from providing financial assistance to families who have lost their sole breadwinner. That is the reason why the government has come forward to also pay premium for those sole breadwinners who failed to enrol under YSR Bima but passed away.

The CM pointed out that the government came forward to pay premiums for all 12,039 claims.

Jagan Mohan Reddy explained that there are 1.4 crore ration card holders across the state. The government started YSR Bima in October 2020 by paying a premium of Rs 510 crore to banks and continued it, despite central government, which was paying 50 percent of the premium, withdrawing from the scheme.

The Chief Minister underlined that now, the entire premium is being paid by the state government on humanitarian grounds to provide security for families in need. He pointed out that 62 lakh accounts have been opened so far and remaining 70 lakh accounts are yet to be opened. The CM directed officials to come up with practical solutions to sort out issues for better implementation of YSR Bima.

Further, Jagan Mohan Reddy said any eligible person who has been left out from YSR Bima can call toll free number 155214 for getting registered. He assured that the government will take steps to ensure that they too get benefitted.

Under the scheme, insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18–50 years is Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh for those between 51–70 years. Similarly, in case of natural death, those between 18–50 years are paid Rs. 2 lakh and for partial, permanent disability in an accident case (18–70 years), an assistance of Rs. 1.5 is provided.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, labour minister Gummanur Jayaram, special chief secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, principal secretary (Labour) B. Udaya Lakshmi, panchayati raj commissioner M. Girija Shankar, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation managing director Babu A., APSHCL MD Narayana Bharat Gupta, SERP CEO P. Rajababu, MEPMA MD V. Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials attended the meeting.