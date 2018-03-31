search on deccanchronicle.com
No vacancy in Tamil Nadu political arena, says CM Palaniswami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2018, 6:44 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 7:12 am IST
EPS referring to assertions made by Kamal and Rajinikanth.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam presented with silver spears, during the marriage function of 120 couples, in Madurai, on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam presented with silver spears, during the marriage function of 120 couples, in Madurai, on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Madurai: “There is no vacancy in the political arena in Tamil Nadu”, said Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, while referring to the ambitious proclamations from ‘some’ explaining their foray into the state politics.

Obviously referring to the assertions recently made by actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth that political instability coupled with bad governance has now created a huge void in the Tamil Nadu political arena, which they promised to fill by their honest politics, the CM said some persons were seeing political vacancies that do not exist. Each one of the AIADMK functionary, including himself, had arisen from the ranks and through hard work for the party and for the people, he said presiding over a mass-marriage function here on Friday.

 

He said the AIADMK "is the only party with 1.5 crore cadres forming the solid foundation". The government, he said, had been continuing with great zeal the good work executed by late Jayalalithaa during her CM tenure. Such a popular party and its government cannot be shaken by any force, he asserted.

The CM also listed out the several welfare schemes for women and children instituted by Amma, and said his government would continue to implement them all.

