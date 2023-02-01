  
Lokesh lashes out at Jagan's government over ‘apathy’ to farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Feb 1, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Telugu Desam leader Nara Lokesh. (@naralokesh)
 Telugu Desam leader Nara Lokesh. (@naralokesh)

Anantapur: Telugu Desam leader Nara Lokesh facilitated the passage of an ambulance while he was on his Yuva Galam padayatra in Palamaner in Chittoor district Tuesday.

When Lokesh noticed the 108 ambulance struggling its way through the crowded roads, he immediately stopped his yatra and ensured the way was clear for the ambulance to pass by smoothly. The people present at the scene applauded the gesture and the viewers on the social media appreciated his action.

Addressing gatherings, Lokesh felt the YSRC government did not have sufficient knowledge about the development of the state. He visited the plaque at the Kaigal reservoir for which the foundation stone had been laid on February 21, 2019, for a project to meet the drinking water needs of those in Byreddypalli and V. Kota mandal.

He said the TD government, after laying the foundation stone for the reservoir, had also acquired land and allotted funds for its construction.

“This government, however, neglected it. It does not have any intention to meet the drinking water needs of the locals here,” he said and further noticed that the condition of the roads was bad and there was no initiative to fill the potholes.

“Except for looting the state, the YSRC government does not have any idea on development,” Lokesh said.

 Lokesh interacted with petty traders at the local market in Kasturi Nagaram in  V. Kota mandal. A fruit seller told the TD leader that his son studied B.Tech but did not get any job.

The farmers at Kommaramadugu village said that their investment for cultivation on an acre was about Rs 3 lakh while the returns were about Rs 1.5 lakh. Lokesh promised to fight for them. He felt that the farmers were suffering heavy losses in the absence of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the farm products.

The TD general secretary said that soon after the TD returns to power, special attention would be given to the problems being faced by the farmers and steps would be initiated to resolve them.

