Case against junior lecturers' association chief

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against P. Madhusudhan Reddy, president of the Telangana Government Junior Colleges Lecturers’ Association (TGJCLA) for illegally entering the office of TS Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), threatening officials and accessing the CCTVs.

According to a complaint lodged by M. Laxma Reddy, deputy director, TSBIE, Madhusudhan Reddy allegedly barged into the office located at Nampally, threatened the officials, abused them and illegally accessed CCTV footage of the office.

Begum Bazaar inspector Namindla Shankar said a case has been registered against Madhusudhan Reddy for ‘criminal trespassing, criminal intimidation’ and also under the IT Act for illegally accessing CCTV footage of the office.

“We are in the process of gathering evidence and also collecting footage from the office in connection with the offence. The investigation will proceed, accordingly,” he said.

Madhusudhan Reddy has been alleging irregularities in the board’s decision for digitisation of answer scripts of students for evaluation, claiming that it would lead to students losing marks.