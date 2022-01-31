In new avatar, Kakinada district is a big gainer

Kakinada is an export centre with two ports – the deep water port and the anchorage port. Another greenfield commercial port is coming up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). — DC file image

KAKINADA: The East and West Godavari districts are proposed to be divided into five districts -- Kakinada, Amalapuram (Konaseema), Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram and Eluru. Three out of the five districts -- Kakinada, Amalapuram and Bhimavaram -- have bright prospects in terms of future growth.

The other two --Rajamahendravaram and Eluru -- have lesser resources for growth. Kakinada is an export centre with two ports – the deep water port and the anchorage port. Another greenfield commercial port is coming up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ).

The state government has already sorted out the farmers' issues in KSEZ. Besides, Kakinada is benefitted from the presence in the region of prominent oil refinery units. There are the Nagarjuna Fertilizers Corporation Ltd, the Coromandel fertilizers, sugar factories, sago factories in the district and it is also known for its sericulture, horticulture (vegetables) and agriculture potential.

The famous Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), the Rangaraya Medical College and medical and education facilities are prominent in the area. The famous Lord Sri Satyanarayana Murthy temple is located at Annavaram, which falls in Kakinada district.

If Tallarevu is continued in Kakinada district, it will be developed into one of the richest districts in the state.

Amalapuram, the newly proposed Konaseema district, has rich aqua and coconut resources besides paddy for two crops. ONGC’s offshore and onshore oil explorations are taking place and Cairn Energy is doing its oil and gas exploration activities.

If Tallarevu is shifted to Ramachandrapuram revenue division from Kakinada, Amalapuram district will have rich biosphere resources like the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary and Hope Island, a natural barrier for Kakinada.

Besides these, the GSPC (Merged with ONGC) and Reliance Gas Refineries are located in Tallarevu Manal coming under Amalapuram district.

The Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi falls under the proposed Amalapuram district. The district has potential to procure funds for various projects under CSR funds. There also is vast tourism potential with coconut gardens, sea, River Godavari and historical and centuries-old temples.

The newly proposed Bhimavaram district is the main export center for aqua exports running into hundreds of crores and foreign exchange. Cultured shrimp is exported mainly from Bhimavaram region and paddy is also a major agricultural crop in the district. A part of Kolleru lake has fallen under the new district.

However, Rajamahendravaram is located on the banks of Godavari, but the water goes downstream to Konaseema area. Though there are three Lift Irrigation Schemes --Venkata Nagaram I and II, Chagalnadu -- their potential is limited.

Rajanagaram constituency is upland and Anaparti, Gopalapuram, Nidadavole and Kovvuru constituencies are fertile lands. However, some industries fall under this new district. There are chances of culture and heritage spots for tourism development. The Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Dwaraka Tirumala falls under this constituency.

Eluru also suffers from similar handicaps and there are only jute mills, most of these having been closed. There are not many industries and development potential is limited for it as a separate district. However, Eluru district is rich in forest resources with Jangareddygudem and KR Puram divisions.