Telangana starts Stree Nidhi for women empowerment

Published Feb 1, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Loans totalling to Rs 19.9 crore under Stree Nidhi were handed over to 1,500 members of Mahabubabad district on Sunday
WARANGAL: Panchayatraj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced that the state government is implementing a scheme for women called Stree Nidhi Suraksha – B. Under it, eligible beneficiaries pay a one-time fee of Rs 690 to become a member of the scheme.

Needy women will then become eligible to avail loans, which can be repaid in easy instalments over a period of three years. In case a member enrolled under the scheme dies, her family will get an amount of up to Rs 1 lakh, the minister explained.

 

Addressing women beneficiaries of Stree Nidhi at Thorrur and Peddavangara mandals in Mahbubabad district on Sunday, he reiterated that the government is committed to development of women.

“Development of your family, society and country is in your hands. You must ensure that loans you take support your growth. During 2020–21, the state government is providing loans totalling to Rs 2,400 crore under Stree Nidhi. So far, Rs 1,140 crore have been given to 2.74 lakh women members in the state. Authorities have been directed to pay the remaining amount by March 31, 2021,” Dayakar Rao underlined.

 

Loans totalling to Rs 19.9 crore under Stree Nidhi were handed over to 1,500 members of Mahabubabad district on Sunday. Of this, Rs 14.02 crore were for purchase of dairy cattle, Rs 75 lakh for electric vehicles and the remaining for other purposes.

The minister suggested that beneficiaries buy cattle of better breed that yield more milk. For the purpose, the loan amount could be increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000.

DRDA project director Vidya Chandana, DPOs, MPPs, ZPTCs, sarpanches, MPTCs, ward members, women from various Dwakra communities, officials of Stree Nidhi and Poverty Alleviation Agency were present at the meeting.

 

