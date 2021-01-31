Nation Politics 31 Jan 2021 Telangana government ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana government not to support farm laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2021, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Keshava Rao said the TRS felt it was inappropriate on the part of the Opposition to boycott the President’s speech
The TRS Parliamentary Party leader also noted that many issues relating to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh still persisted. — DC Image
 The TRS Parliamentary Party leader also noted that many issues relating to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh still persisted. — DC Image

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Kesava Rao said on Saturday that the party does not support the farm laws passed by the Union government. “Our stand is very clear and has not changed,” he and TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao told the media in New Delhi.

Keshava Rao noted that the Union government had not even agreed to send the Bills to the select committee as was requested from the Opposition benches. “The government should now hold discussions with farmers and solve their problems. At the same time, the January 26 violence in Delhi was not justified,” he said.

 

Keshava Rao said that this violence cannot be an excuse for the government to act tough against the protesting farmers. “We are giving first priority to agriculture in Telangana state. We are implementing many farmer-welfare and development schemes. Agriculture is a state issue. Bringing in laws by way of farm reforms at the national level means undermining the spirit of federalism,” he said.

The TRS Parliamentary Party leader also noted that many issues relating to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh still persisted. These must be discussed in the parliament session. Also, the OBC reservation issue should be discussed. “We are not against the newly given reservations to forward castes. Errors should be corrected.”

 

He said OBCs sought formation of a separate ministry in the Central government to give special attention to their problems. The women's reservation Bill should also be debated in the House. It has been pending for many years, he said.

Keshava Rao said the TRS felt it was inappropriate on the part of the Opposition to boycott the President’s speech. “We felt a boycott would mean endorsing the January 26 violence.”

Nageswara Rao noted that the President, in his address, has referred to many schemes undertaken by the Telangana state government. “The KCR government is a guiding light to many other states for the way it implemented various schemes. The good projects undertaken at the national level too inspire Telangana.”

 

Nageswara Rao pointed out that the economy across states was seriously hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We will seek a discussion on this in Parliament. Now elections are over. We are cooperating with the Union government and expect of it to provide the state with funds for implementing various projects,” he said.

 “Major road and railway projects need be brought to the state. We will ask for Central support on this. Telangana is the only state that provides sufficient water for farmers and free education to students. Farmers should get better price for their produce. We shall raise issues relating to crops like Subabul and Jamaoil in the current session. These should also be discussed,” Nageswara Rao added.

 

...
Tags: trs stand on farm laws, nama nageswara rao, keshava rao, kcr government guiding light to many other states for the way it implemented various schemes.
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The minister had urged municipal and traffic authorities in Hyderabad to implement this initiative with a prototype at the Khairatabad traffic junction within 45 days. — DC Image

‘Punishing signals’ at Khairatabad yet to see light of day

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses a protest over Centre’s farmlaws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. — PTI

More farmers flock to agitation sites

Police believe they took the extreme step as they came under pressure from their families to put an end to their relationship. — Representational image: PTI

Mystery shrouds suicide by office colleagues in Nellore

Virtually addressing the party leaders, Narendra Modi told them that agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was just a phone call away for protesting farmers and the agriculture minister himself had conveyed the same to farmer leaders earlier this month. (Photo:PTI)

PM: Promise to suspend 3 farm laws still stands



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee (Image source: PTI)

Delhi borders tense as ‘locals’, farmers clash

Police pin down a farmer, who allegedly attacked Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal, during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham