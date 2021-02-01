KTR condemns BJP's attack on MLA's house

Rama Rao cautioned the BJP leaders to remember that the TRS has the power, the strength, the force to protect every activist. — Facebook

WARANGAL: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday strongly condemned the attack by BJP activists on the house of party MLA Challa Dharma Reddy. He said there is no place for such physical attacks in a democracy.

Rama Rao called for all democrats to condemn the BJP’s attempt to make its point across by means of physical attacks on other parties instead of convincing the people with their argument.

“The BJP has tried physical attacks in the past. Beyond the rational criticisms in politics, the BJP's repeated incursions into physical attacks are not at all desirable for Telangana politics. The TRS party wants value politics to continue in Telangana,” he said.

Rama Rao cautioned the BJP leaders to remember that the TRS has the power, the strength, the force to protect every activist. If the TRS workers lose their patience, the BJP will not even be able to roam outside.

Rama Rao said that as a responsible political party, the TRS was moving forward with restraint and patience. “We warn the BJP not to forget that the TRS is a party that emerged for a cause. We appeal to the people of the state to take note of the BJP's insidious attempts to wreak havoc in the peaceful Telangana community,” he said.