Nation Politics 31 Jan 2021 Jogu to secure landl ...
Nation, Politics

Jogu to secure landless poor with insurance cover

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 31, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
The MLA said family members of the landless poor and the insurance company were being identified for the purpose
Ramanna is also planning to provide free meals to 200 poor people from Adilabad town at the MLA camp office every day from Vasantha Panchami. — DC Image
 Ramanna is also planning to provide free meals to 200 poor people from Adilabad town at the MLA camp office every day from Vasantha Panchami. — DC Image

ADILABAD: TRS Adilabad legislator Jogu Ramanna is likely to launch a ‘health insurance scheme’ with Rs 5 lakh cover on behalf of Jogu Ramanna Charitable Trust for the landless poor in his Assembly constituency.

The unique aspect is that he will pay an annual premium of up to Rs 1,000 per policy to one landless member from each family. Death due to ill-health or accidents will be covered under this scheme.

 

Presently, farmers who own land get Rs 5 lakh insurance money in case of death under Rythu Beema scheme being implemented by the state government.    Ramanna told Deccan Chronicle that landless poor are not eligible for Rythu Beema and hence deprived of insurance cover.

“I want to fill this gap between the landless poor and land owners. Many poor landless families suffer when the sole bread earner dies. There is no financial security to such,” he said.

The MLA said, “We are identifying family members of the landless poor for the scheme and also the insurance company for the purpose. We are finalising the yearly premium and insurance cover by consulting various insurance companies.”
In many cases, landless poor families are unable to arrange for funerals and generally approach local political leaders for some financial help to complete the ritual.

 

However, political leaders cannot extend financial help to the bereaved families for a long time. It is said that such families can survive if they get Rs 5 lakh as insurance following the bread-earners death.         

Ramanna is also planning to provide free meals to 200 poor people from Adilabad town at the MLA camp office every day from Vasantha Panchami.  Many poor people from villages visit the district headquarters and some of them may not afford a meal. The free lunch will be helpful to such people.  

 

It is said that TRS MLAs are questioned by landless and tenant farmers whenever they go to villages as they were getting nothing from Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes.

Party leaders say that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao may consider the demand to also extend Rythu Bandhu benefits to tenant farmers.

...
Tags: insurance scheme for landless poor in telangana, jogu ramanna charitable trust, jogu ramanna, free meals for 200 poor at mla office from vasant panchami, rythu bandhu benefits to tenant farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy administers polio drops to children at the camp office on Sunday. (DC Image)

Jagan launches pulse polio drive

Of Rs 19.9 crore, Rs 14.02 crore were for purchase of dairy cattle, Rs 75 lakh for electric vehicles and the remaining for other purposes. — DC Image

Telangana starts Stree Nidhi for women empowerment

After conducting a survey of these proto-historic structures, Dr Reddy said that out of 100 burials, only ten are left here and there is no guarantee for their existence, unless steps are taken to protect it. (DC Representational Image)

Iron Age protohistoric monument dying of neglect in Telangana

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the micro-irrigation scheme on December 24, 2020. — DC Image

Rs 1,250 crore micro irrigation scheme works to begin in Pulivendula constituency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham