Nation Politics 31 Jan 2021 Husband of Telugu De ...
Nation, Politics

Husband of Telugu Desam candidate in Banepalli accuses YSRC of abducting him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 1, 2021, 4:24 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2021, 4:24 am IST
The kidnapping took place near Molakalmur in Karnataka
According to Eeranna, TD leader from Banepalli in Rayadurgam assembly segment, he went to offer pooja and seek blessings from the goddess of a temple in Hulagi of Koppal district before his wife could file nomination papers for the post of sarpanch in the ward reserved for women. (Representational Image)
 According to Eeranna, TD leader from Banepalli in Rayadurgam assembly segment, he went to offer pooja and seek blessings from the goddess of a temple in Hulagi of Koppal district before his wife could file nomination papers for the post of sarpanch in the ward reserved for women. (Representational Image)

ANANTAPUR: A tense situation is prevailing at Rayadurgam on Sunday after the husband of a sarpanch candidate of Banepalli gram panchayat belonging to Telugu Desam was abducted. The kidnapping took place near Molakalmur in Karnataka.

According to Eeranna, TD leader from Banepalli in Rayadurgam assembly segment, he went to offer pooja and seek blessings from the goddess of a temple in Hulagi of Koppal district before his wife could file nomination papers for the post of sarpanch in the ward reserved for women.

 

Eeranna was at Molakalmur bus stand in Karnataka, about 30 km from his village, when a group of unidentified persons dragged him into car and took him into deserted fields away from Molakalmur town. Eeranna said he escaped from the abductors at Morampalli village in Karnataka and reached home on Sunday.

“The abductors beat me severely and forcibly poured liquor into my mouth. They demanded that my wife should not file her nomination for the gram panchayat polls, as they want a unanimous election in the area,” Eeranna recalled.

 

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu lashed out at YSRC MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy for terrorising Telugu Desam cadres in villages where he is not in a position to win elections through democratic means. Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu also spoke to Eeranna over telephone and promised support from the party.

In view of complaints about pressure from rival parties for unanimous polls, police have formed 44 shadow teams to prevent such incidents in Anantapur district, superintendent of police Satya Esubabu disclosed. Police also seized Rs. 2 lakh from relatives of a sarpanch candidate travelling in a vehicle at Mudigubba.

 

Meanwhile, district collector Gandham Chandrudu has reviewed poll arrangements in 12 mandals of Kadiri revenue division.

...
Tags: husband of telugu desam leader kidnapped, td sarpanch husband kidnapped, eeranna chandra babu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

After the mahapanchayat at Baraut in UP’s Baghpat district, two more mahapanchayats are being planned in UP’s Bijnor and Haryana’s Jind districts to mobilise the growing support for the protesting farmers. (Photo:AFP)

Tikait seeks respectablesolution to end farm stir

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

According to primary information, at Sankhavaram, Achampet and Jaggampet in Sankhavaram mandal, Poduru in Rowthulapudi mandal, and Lachipalem in Tallarevu mandal, only single nominations have been received for sarpanch posts. In Lachipalem, eight wards have also received single nominations. (Representational Photo: DC)

Five sarpanches to be elected unanimously in East Godavari district

Shah and Rajib, present at the rally, slammed Mamata Banerjee for blocking central schemes like PM Kishan Samman Nidhi in the state. (Photo:PTI)

Shah takes aim at Didi for promoting nephew



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

MLA’s house stoned after questioning Ram temple fund drive

BJP activists throw chairs at the house of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham