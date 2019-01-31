After resignation remark, K'taka CM asks everyone to have trust in him

Earlier two Congress MLAs, ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj, had said that they consider only former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid reports of cracks in the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has asked everyone to have trust in him.

Kumaraswamy had earlier threatened to step down from the Chief Minister's post as he got infuriated over certain remarks made by some legislators of the ally Congress. He had said that they were "crossing the line".

"I'm telling you all and people of the state to have belief in me. Yes, I said yesterday that I will resign due to certain developments. Few people are talking against me, which is why I had said so," Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

Earlier two Congress MLAs, ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj, had said that they consider only former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader, and not Kumaraswamy.

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 seats and Congress 80 seats.

Ever since the Congress-JD(S) jointly formed the government in Karnataka in May last year, there have been murmurs in power corridors over the coalition.