Prime Minister Narendra Modi's graph down, Rahul Gandhi not up: K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graph is going down and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s graph is not coming up. That is why regional parties are rising, TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha Rao said on Wednesday.

Taking part in a ‘Twitter Chaupal’ and replying to questions asked using the hashtag #AskKavitha, Ms Kavitha criticised the Modi government for failing to implement 33 per cent reservations for women.

Speaking about the entry of Ms Priyanka Gandhi in politics, Ms Kavitha said, “Priyankaji used to play a guest role all these days by campaigning for her mother and brother. Now the party has given her a permanent role to speak.”

“From Indira Gandhi to her grandson Rahul we are only hearing ‘Garibi Hatao’, we say stop talking start working and we will welcome you”.

Criticising AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s comments over the meeting between TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ms Kavitha said, “Chandrababu has problem with anything that KCR does. Which party AP CM is meeting doesn’t bother us, likewise whom KCR is meeting should not be related to him.” “We can do nothing about Chandrababu’s feelings. His comments are from his insecurity of losing appeal among the people.”

Speaking about Telangana being ruled by one family, she said, “It is true that a lot of people in TRS are from one family. It is same case in the Congress. Even in the BJP at least 44 per cent of MPs in Parliament belong to some family. It is the same scenario across the country. The TRS is little different because the family was part of the movement. Forget if they are from the same family or not, see if they are performing or not,” she said.