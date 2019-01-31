search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Mayawati 'murdered' woman's dignity by allying with SP: BJP MLA

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Tuesday had compared Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Raavan and Surpanakha respectively.
‘One may or may not achieve success, but by allying with those who had trampled upon her prestige, Mayawati has proved that she has no self-respect,’ BJP MLA Surendra Singh said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘One may or may not achieve success, but by allying with those who had trampled upon her prestige, Mayawati has proved that she has no self-respect,’ BJP MLA Surendra Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A day after his controversial remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has accused BSP president Mayawati of "murdering" a woman's dignity by joining hands with one-time arch rival SP.

"For power, Mayawati has done what no person who values his or her dignity would do... she has embraced those who had attacked her and by doing so she has murdered a woman's dignity," Singh told newspersons at his residence on Wednesday night.

 

He was referring to the infamous 1995 state guest house incident in Lucknow in which Mayawati was attacked by Samajwadi Party workers.

One may or may not achieve success, but by allying with those who had trampled upon her prestige, Mayawati has proved that she has no self-respect, said Singh, who represents the Bairia assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that only position and self-interest mattered to Mayawati and not if the other person had used foul language against her or harmed her dignity.

The BJP MLA had on Tuesday compared Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Ravana and Surpanakha respectively -- the villains in Ramayana.

Singh's remarks invited angry reactions from the local Congress workers and swift disapproval from Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Wednesday.

Earlier, he had backed his party colleague and MLA Sadhana Singh after she called Mayawati "worse than a transgender".

"There is nothing wrong in what Sadhana Singh said... any person who has zero self-respect is called a transgender," he had said.

...
Tags: mayawati, bsp-sp alliance, surendra singh, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajeev Saxena to 4 day ED custody

Two members of the NSC resigned on January 28, saying that the government had withheld release of a key National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report. (Photo: File | PTI)

Unemployment on the rise due to Modi's 'pakodanomics': Kapil Sibal

The apex court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court. (Photo: PTI | File)

SC directs Sahara chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on Feb 28

It was alleged that the said act, ‘resulted in the loss of over Rs 111,44,35,066 to the government exchequer and unlawful gain to public servants and private individuals.’ (Photo: ANI | File)

ED conducts raids in 'memorials scam' case of UP during Mayawati's tenure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Michael Vaughan takes jibe at Men in Blue's poor batting show, Indian fans bite back

Michael Vaughan, who is heavily active on social media, was left bewildered with Rohit Sharma-led India’s horrendous batting performance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika
 

NZ vs Ind: Talking points from 4th New Zealand-India ODI follwing the visitors' loss

After outplaying New Zealand in the first three ODIs to clinch the series, India suffered the same fate as the hosts after suffering a huge defeat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's what to expect from 2019-2020 interim budget

The government will unveil its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Friday.
 

The incredible port-less Meizu Zero can be yours

The Meizu Zero makes use of capacitive panels on the sides as a substitute for physical buttons for the power and volume rockers.
 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ailing Parrikar presents Goa budget, says he's high on 'josh'

‘I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh,’ Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

There will be a new PM every day if 'mahagathbandhan' comes to power: Amit Shah

‘The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,’ Shah said. (Photo: PTI)

Don't use visit to ailing person to feed political opportunism: Parrikar to Rahul

‘In the 05 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, not did we discuss anything about/related to it,’ Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wrote in the letter to Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

We have shown how a majority government can take strong, big decisions: PM

‘The change that people are witnessing in India is because of the power of the vote and not the power of Modi,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the event. (Photo: ANI)

Nalin Kohli slams Shashi Tharoor for jibe at UP CM's holy dip in Sangam

‘An extremely educated and respected person like Tharoor always comes up with such kind of comments related to practices of the Hindu religion,’ BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham