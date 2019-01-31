Max PR seats go to Telangana Rashtra Samithi supporters

Hyderabad: TRS-backed candidates won about 60 per cent of the seats in the panchayat elections that were held on a non-party basis, just months ahead of the general elections.

The TRS had won the Assembly polls winning 88 out of 119 seats.

After the third phase of polls on Wednesday, TRS-backed candidates and won 7.648 sarpanch seats out of the 12,732 on offer. Congress supporters had won 2,674 panchayats as per information available at 9.30 pm.

BJP-supported candidates won 162, Telugu Desam 82, CPI 50 and CPM had 72 panchayats. Others won at 1,804 places in all the three phases. While some panchayats did not get nominations, in others all nominations were rejected.

In the third phase of elections for 4,102 panchayats, 573 were declared unanimously elected.

According to information available, TRS supporters won in 2,409 panchayats, Congress 919, TD 12, BJP 58, CPI 19, CPM 20 and others won 485 panchayats.

The panchayat raj and rural employment commissioner has notified February 2 as the date for the first meeting of the gram panchayats where elections were held.

The commissioner said the date for panchayats where elections were not conducted or those whose term had not ended would be notified later.