  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 30 Dec 2022 Shah or Nadda to rel ...
Nation, Politics

Shah or Nadda to release ‘chargesheet’ against CM, BRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Dec 30, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The main event will be a meeting with representatives from the 34,000 odd polling booth level committees of the party that will be addressed by Modi. (File Photo: PTI)
 The main event will be a meeting with representatives from the 34,000 odd polling booth level committees of the party that will be addressed by Modi. (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Telangana as the BJP gears up to implement its ‘Mission 90’ agenda – the number of seats it hopes to win in the 119-member Assembly in the upcoming elections. On the cards, in addition to a slew of activities, are a series of public meetings, small and big, with the really big ones slated to be addressed by Modi and Shah.

The BJP is planning to hold a large public meeting in Hyderabad in April with Shah as chief guest, with the highlight being the release of a ‘chargesheet’ to nail the BRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for failure to fulfil the promises made to the people.

“We are hoping that either Shah or our party president J.P. Nadda will release the chargesheet,” BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K. Laxman said on Friday.
The main event will be a meeting with representatives from the 34,000 odd polling booth level committees of the party that will be addressed by Modi.

Laxman stated that efforts are being made to invite the Prime Minister in February for a meeting with booth level BJP workers to keep up the tempo of meetings at village level that the party plans to hold that month. The constituency where the meeting is to be held, and the date, will be finalized later, he said.

Dr Laxman, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, told reporters that the two-day meetings of the BJP’s vistaraks – full time party workers from 105 Lok Sabha constituencies in south India – and those from Telangana, laid out a road map to ensure success of the party’s Mission 90 plan in the state.

“The lotus will bloom in Telangana. We are looking at coming to power in the state in the Assembly elections in 2023 and do well in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” he said.

The meeting of vistaraks discussed the party’s plans to win 400 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections, with a particular focus on 160 seats from where BJP did not win, or had left them for its allies in different states, he said.

“Our slogan for the state,” Dr Laxman, the BJP OBC Morcha president, said, “is KCR hatao-Telangana bachao.” He said “people in the state are vexed with the KCR led family rule and corruption, and now believe that only BJP can bring a change for the better.”

The various activities lined up by the party for the next three months, are designed to take this message, and impress upon people that only BJP is the alternative choice in Telangana. People will be informed about the anti-people policies of the KCR government, his failures, the promises he made and did not keep, how funds from the Centre were diverted, and how the Modi led central government has implemented various programmes and schemes in Telangana, he added.

“Our vision for Telangana is development and welfare that has been adopted in all the ‘double-engine Sarkar states’, as has been demonstrated in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” Dr Laxman said, adding there was no dearth of candidates for the party’s Assembly election plans.

Operation Lotus Bloom

  • Goal: To come to power in Telangana
  • How: By strengthening party organisationally and politically
  • Road Map: Four-tier system in each constituency to grow the party
  • 10,000 meetings in villages between Jan. 20 and Feb. 5
  • Assembly constituency-level meetings from Feb. 15 to March 5
  • District-level meetings in March
  • Polling booth representatives meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February
  • Chargesheet against BRS government in April public meeting to be addressed by Amit Shah or J.P. Nadda.

...
Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, j.p. nadda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister said the North Andhra region, neglected by the previous TD regime, will now march ahead with other areas on the development front. He said the upcoming medical college will have an annual admission capacity of 100 seats and the affiliated nursing college, with the same capacity, will cater to the growing health and medical needs of the surrounding areas.(Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan launches projects worth Rs 986 cr in Narsipatnam

While party organisers will scrupulously adhere to Covid protocols, the food and business industry appear to be capitalising on the New Year's fervour by putting a 'cautionary' spin to their menus. Social media users are sharing images of cakes with messages such as 'Mask up,' 'Say no to drunk driving’, and so on. (Photo: DC)

Masks, sanitisers and social distance rules for New Year's Eve

Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba along with health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a video meeting from Delhi with chief secretaries of AP, Kerala, Rajasthan and Manipur and sought details on matters of Health and Nutrition, which would be discussed in detail at the second national chief secretaries' meeting from January 5 to 7.(Representational image)

Centre reviews steps to prevent malnutrition, boost immunisation

The government provides social welfare pensions in at least 10 categories. (DC file photo)

Aasara pensioners second largest beneficiaries after Rythu Bandhu



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP, gung ho on prospects, to focus on beefing up party in Telangana

The committees decided to give a break to the padayatra of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR's 'Mission 100' begins; 60 LS seats identified

CM KCR was scheduled to leave for the national capital shortly after Christmas to focus on national politics and the BRS expansion plans in other states. However, his Delhi trip was postponed due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana for a southern sojourn from December 26 to 30. The CM has decided to see off the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam. ( File Photo: DC)

Bandi questions KTR’s response in drugs case

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

CM Gehlot says Cong's fight against BJP, RSS will continue for 'weakening' democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embraces Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, (PTI)

BJP raises its target of win in 'difficult' Lok Sabha seats to 160 from 144

While the BJP meeting in Bihar is expected to focus on 90 seats, the remainder 70 seats will be on the agenda at the Hyderabad exercise. (Representational Image: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->