Shah or Nadda to release ‘chargesheet’ against CM, BRS

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Telangana as the BJP gears up to implement its ‘Mission 90’ agenda – the number of seats it hopes to win in the 119-member Assembly in the upcoming elections. On the cards, in addition to a slew of activities, are a series of public meetings, small and big, with the really big ones slated to be addressed by Modi and Shah.

The BJP is planning to hold a large public meeting in Hyderabad in April with Shah as chief guest, with the highlight being the release of a ‘chargesheet’ to nail the BRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for failure to fulfil the promises made to the people.

“We are hoping that either Shah or our party president J.P. Nadda will release the chargesheet,” BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K. Laxman said on Friday.

The main event will be a meeting with representatives from the 34,000 odd polling booth level committees of the party that will be addressed by Modi.

Laxman stated that efforts are being made to invite the Prime Minister in February for a meeting with booth level BJP workers to keep up the tempo of meetings at village level that the party plans to hold that month. The constituency where the meeting is to be held, and the date, will be finalized later, he said.

Dr Laxman, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, told reporters that the two-day meetings of the BJP’s vistaraks – full time party workers from 105 Lok Sabha constituencies in south India – and those from Telangana, laid out a road map to ensure success of the party’s Mission 90 plan in the state.

“The lotus will bloom in Telangana. We are looking at coming to power in the state in the Assembly elections in 2023 and do well in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” he said.

The meeting of vistaraks discussed the party’s plans to win 400 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections, with a particular focus on 160 seats from where BJP did not win, or had left them for its allies in different states, he said.

“Our slogan for the state,” Dr Laxman, the BJP OBC Morcha president, said, “is KCR hatao-Telangana bachao.” He said “people in the state are vexed with the KCR led family rule and corruption, and now believe that only BJP can bring a change for the better.”

The various activities lined up by the party for the next three months, are designed to take this message, and impress upon people that only BJP is the alternative choice in Telangana. People will be informed about the anti-people policies of the KCR government, his failures, the promises he made and did not keep, how funds from the Centre were diverted, and how the Modi led central government has implemented various programmes and schemes in Telangana, he added.

“Our vision for Telangana is development and welfare that has been adopted in all the ‘double-engine Sarkar states’, as has been demonstrated in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” Dr Laxman said, adding there was no dearth of candidates for the party’s Assembly election plans.

