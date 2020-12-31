Nation Politics 30 Dec 2020 Many more come in su ...
Nation, Politics

Many more come in support of protesting farmers in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 31, 2020, 4:05 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2020, 4:05 am IST
The Chief Minister has taken a U-turn, which is in bad taste
Those participating in the protests against the three farm laws, included transgenders, domestic workers, and women’s organisations (DC Image: Surenderreddy Singireddy)
 Those participating in the protests against the three farm laws, included transgenders, domestic workers, and women’s organisations (DC Image: Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Many social organisations came in support of farmers for their ‘Chalo Hyderabad – Farmers Maha Dharna’ at Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday.

Those participating in the protests against the three farm laws, included transgenders, domestic workers, and women’s organisations. Thousands of farmers from all over the state voiced their anger against the laws, which they alleged was ‘anti-farmer’ and blamed the state government for its U-turn on the issue of procurement of agricultural produce.

 

One of the protestors, Saraswathi Kavula, said, “The government is saying farmers will enjoy the freedom to sell anywhere when the fact farmers always had the liberty to sell anywhere in the country. Now the government claims that there is corruption at the official level and the new laws will eliminate it. I feel that the government, instead of giving powers to corporate houses, should create a mechanism that protects farmers. As things stand, there is no arbitrator and private players are too powerful and they will control farmers.”  

 

She added, “Black marketing will be legalised. Corporate giants already possess huge warehouses, where they can hoard the crop, create a crisis and then sell at exorbitant rates.”

Sajaya, a transgender,  said, “This should be opposed by everyone. This is the time when we all should stand by farmers, who ensure the nation’s food safety.”

She added “The Chief Minister has taken a U-turn, which is in bad taste.”

...
Tags: protest against farm laws in hyderabad, farmers protest, chalo hyderabad – farmers maha dharna, anti-farmer laws
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The court observed that the action of the state government filing such a petition with 'false allegations' amounted to an interference in the discharge of judicial functions.

Fresh HC-government war breaks out in Andhra Pradesh

Corporation authorities, citing massive corruption in the centralised EVDM, said a decentralization will come into effect soon.

GHMC floats own wing to check building rule violations, corruption by EVDM

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said all establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and others should close by 10 P.M on December 31. (Representational Images)

Visakhapatnam police ban New Year celebrations

Telangana Chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. (DC Image)

Telangana nod for Ayushman Bharat; to be dovetailed to Aarogyasri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

J&K elections: Gupkar alliance makes it big but BJP’s vote share is better

BJP's DDC polls in-charge Anurag Thakur along with BJP Mahila Morcha members after the party's candidate performance in the elections, at party office in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)

Didi asks Shah to check facts on Bengal growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during an event on Christmas celebrations, in Kolkata, Monday, December 21, 2020. (PTI /Ashok Bhaumik)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

February conducive for GP polls, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner tells HC

The SEC said that it had decided to conduct gram panchayat polls in February after taking opinions of all stakeholders.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham