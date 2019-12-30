VP M Venkaiah Naidu for constructive debate on CAA

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu called for an enlightened and constructive debate on issues, such as CAA, NRC and NPR, asking people to study the three in-depth and fully understand their background before reacting to any issue.

Speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of Dr Marri Channa Reddy, the Vice-President said violence and democracy cannot go together. With regard to CAA, NPR and NRC, he said: “People of the country should have an enlightened, meaningful and constructive discussion and not jump to hasty conclusions. Ours is a mature democracy and there is no place for violence in it.” He cautioned people not to get carried away in this age of fake news.

Stating that dissent or disagreement has to be expressed in a constructive, democratic and peaceful manner; Mr Naidu recalled that Mahatma Gandhi eschewed violence in all its forms even in the face of most daunting challenges. “While protesting against the British rule, he remained civil even towards his adversary. He called off the non-cooperation movement after Chauri Chaura incident had turned violent,” he pointed out. The Vice President called for maintenance of dignity in both the parliament and legislatures, which would raise standards of debates. “The governance system must be reformed constantly to keep it in tune with people’s aspirations. Eliminating corruption, decentralising administration, cutting down red tape, promoting online interface between government departments and the public and promptly addressing grievances are the important features of a responsive administration,” he told the audience.

Paying rich tributes to Dr Channa Reddy, Mr Venkaiah Naidu said the late chief minister was a grass-roots politician and mass leader, who relentlessly strove to uplift the conditions of common people. The fact that Channa Reddy occupied so many high offices is a testimony to his administrative acumen and leadership qualities and capabilities. He underlined that Dr Reddy’s tenure as Chief Minister was marked by many developmental initiatives, as he steered the state on the path of industrialisation. “He toned up administration by cutting red tape and simplifying procedures. Agriculture was a subject close to Dr. Reddy’s heart and he accorded highest priority to it for improving the lot of farmers,” the Vice-President said.