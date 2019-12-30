Nation Politics 30 Dec 2019 UP govt took steps d ...
UP govt took steps during anti-CAA protests which caused anarchy: Priyanka

ANI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
'We have submitted a letter to the Governor. The letter is a complete documentation of chaos in the state caused by Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and police,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and the police have taken several steps, which do not have any 'legal' basis and have led to 'anarchy' in the state.

"We have submitted a letter to the Governor. The letter is a complete documentation of chaos in the state caused by Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and police. They have taken such steps which do not have any legal basis..." Gandhi told reporters here.

 

"I went to the house in Bijnor where two students died. One of them was shot outside his home ... In the evening, the police threatened them not to take any legal action ... According to media and official reports, 5,500 people were detained and 1,100 were arrested. Unofficially, the number is higher," she said.

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and submitted a memorandum demanding an inquiry into the role of the police during clashes with protesters in the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 across the state.

