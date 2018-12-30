search on deccanchronicle.com
Sudha Seshayyan is VC of Tamil Nadu MGR medical varsity

She has been appointed for a period of three years beginning from the date of her assumption of office.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit appoints Dr Sudha Seshayyan as VC of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Saturday at Raj Bhavan. R. Rajagopal, additional chief secretary to Governor, also present. (Photo: DC)
Chennai: Governor of Tamil Nadu and chancellor of the Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University, Banwarilal Purohit appointed Dr Sudha Seshayyan as the vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University, Chennai on Saturday. She has been appointed for a period of three years beginning from the date of her assumption of office.

An excellent Tamil orator and currently the vice-principal and director and professor of Institute of Anatomy at Madras Medical College, Dr Sudha has an outstanding academic record with a teaching experience of more than 30 years. 

 

After pursuing undergraduation in public administration from Osmania University and hospital administration from Annamalai University, Dr Sudha turned a civil surgeon at 30.

Dr Sudha is currently a member of Medical Council of India, member of board of medical education at Annamalai University and also a member of board of postgraduate studies at Chettinad University.

She was the co-ordinator for the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and has also been the registrar of the university from January 2009 to November 2011 and was presented with the best administrator award by the university.

Dr Sudha Seshayyan also served as the director and professor, Institute of Anatomy, Madurai Medical College, head of Department of Anatomy at Stanley Medical College and inspector to medical Institutions on behalf of Medical Council of India and various other universities.

Her academic excellence got her recognized as the international advisory member of 'Gray's Anatomy' and 'Atlas of Clinical Gross Anatomy'. She edited the Text Book of Anatomy, 'Brittanica Thagaval Kalanjiyam' (Tamil version of Brittanica Encyclopaedia) and a medical encyclopaedia titled "Maruthuva Kalanjiyam". She has also contributed endowment lectures and orations for various international conferences. Her write-ups on various spiritually oriented topics have been published in various Tamil magazines.

Dr Sudha has many awards to her name including the best performance award of appreciation by state health department, Kalaimamani award by the government of Tamil Nadu, Pravachana Chooodamani by Krishna Gana Sabha, Asthika Pravachana Rathna by Asthika Samaj and Sollin Selvar award by Government of Tamil Nadu to name a few.

