search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao says no to national political role

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 3:02 am IST
When I met Rajnath Singh a few days ago in Delhi, he asked me if I was interested in joining national politics, says KCR.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that he had no plans to enter national politics.

Addressing a public meeting in Kokapet on the city’s outskirts after laying the foundation for Golla, Kuruma Bhavans, he said, “When I met Union home minister Rajnath Singh a few days ago in Delhi, he asked me if I was interested in joining national politics.”

 

“I replied I had no such plans and I am happy with serving Telangana state for my lifetime,” Mr Rao said he told Mr Singh. I will confine myself to Telangana forever.”

KCR: Rajnath elated with our scheme
He said Union minister Rajnath Singh had inquired about the Rs 8,000 per acre per year financial assistance scheme to farmers announced by the state government.

“He asked how farmers would repay the amount. I told him there is no need to repay and it’s all free. He looked surprised for a moment, then app-reciated me and said Telang-ana state is racing ahead in development,” he said.

Mr Rao said the Golla, Kuruma Bhavans will serve as multipurpose centres for these communities in the city.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

K Chandrasekhar Rao says no to national political role
Telangana Assembly polls: After Gujarat, TRS to work on caste factor


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships: Study

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors tear baby's head from its body as it gets stuck during delivery

The heartbroken parents have filed a case of gross negligence against the hospital (Photo: AFP)
 

Developments in the world of Reality: Augmented (AR) | Virtual (VR) | Mixed (MR)

The technology is not yet mature enough for public or commercial use, but we do expect 2018 to see major developments on this front.
 

Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn

Smoking is giving rise to an alarming number of deaths, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cops say no to debate,Lingayat-Veerashaiva rift widens

The Lingayat and Veerashaiva battle has escalated with both factions now willing to lock horns on whether they are one and the same community or different at a public debate on the issue.

Caustic K C Venugopal flays BJP over Mahadayi row

CM Siddaramaiah listens to the grievances of women at Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district on Friday – KPN

Amit Shah likely to pull up BSY & Co over Mahadayi bungle

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who inaugurated a start-up incubation centre at Mallikatte in Mangaluru on Friday – KPN

BJP, JD(S) coming closer ahead of poll?

A file photo of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda with State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa. (Photo: DC)

Pieces may fall in Andhra Pradesh jigsaw in 2018

 If politics is all about uncertainties with the ifs and buts and results in making strange bedfellows, Andhra Pradesh might see all that in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham