search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao may advance Panchayat Raj polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 3:12 am IST
Move is aimed at assessing strengths and weaknesses of ruling party.
with over 60 per cent of the voters are in rural areas, the TRS plans to amend the Panchayat Raj Act to delegate more powers and funds to panchayat raj institutions.
 with over 60 per cent of the voters are in rural areas, the TRS plans to amend the Panchayat Raj Act to delegate more powers and funds to panchayat raj institutions.

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS is preparing for panchayat elections early in 2018. Though the term of the panchayats ends in July 2018, TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is said to be keen on advancing the elections to April or May 2018.

Mr Rao, who is currently planning to empower panchayats with more powers and funds, has been holding meetings with ministers, party MPs and MLAs and taking their feedback on advancing the panchayat elections.

 

Party leaders support the CM’s plan as this would serve as it could help them in assessing its strength before the 2019 Assembly elections.

Sources said the CM is particularly keen to see the performance of the party in rural Telangana, from where a large chunk of TRS voters come.

As the BJP government at the Centre is keen to hold the General Election in 2018-end, the TRS leadership wants to ensure that the party is geared up to face the challenges.

The TRS won with a simple majority, winning 62 of the 119 seats in the Assembly elections in 2014. It has grown stron-ger since then thanks to defections from the Telugu Desam, Congress, YSR Congress Party, CPI, and BSP, taking its strength in the Assembly to 90 in two years.

Besides, the party has been on a winning streak in all the by-elections and swept GHMC and other municipal corporation elections held between 2014 and 2016.

However, there have been no electi-ons in 2017 to help assess if this popularity still endures.

Though the Chief Minister attempted to force the Nalgonda by-election in 2017 by making Nalgonda Congress MP Gutha Sukender Reddy, who defected to the TRS, resign, he withdrew later after senior party leaders cautioned against going for a by-election in a single Lok Sabha seat because if the TRS loses, it would weaken the party’s prospects in the 2019 elections and give the Congress a morale booster after its string of defeats since 2014.

The CM thus wants to test the waters with the panchayat elections in 2018 and see just how ready it is for the 2019 elections.

Tags: trs, panchayat elections, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships: Study

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors tear baby's head from its body as it gets stuck during delivery

The heartbroken parents have filed a case of gross negligence against the hospital (Photo: AFP)
 

Developments in the world of Reality: Augmented (AR) | Virtual (VR) | Mixed (MR)

The technology is not yet mature enough for public or commercial use, but we do expect 2018 to see major developments on this front.
 

Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn

Smoking is giving rise to an alarming number of deaths, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cops say no to debate,Lingayat-Veerashaiva rift widens

The Lingayat and Veerashaiva battle has escalated with both factions now willing to lock horns on whether they are one and the same community or different at a public debate on the issue.

Caustic K C Venugopal flays BJP over Mahadayi row

CM Siddaramaiah listens to the grievances of women at Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district on Friday – KPN

Amit Shah likely to pull up Karnataka BJP leaders over Mahadayi bungle

Amit Shah

BJP, JD(S) coming closer ahead of poll?

A file photo of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda with State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa. (Photo: DC)

Pieces may fall in Andhra Pradesh jigsaw in 2018

 If politics is all about uncertainties with the ifs and buts and results in making strange bedfellows, Andhra Pradesh might see all that in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham