Kavitha figures in ED remand report of Amit Arora

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Dec 1, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 1:20 am IST
KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha changed her mobile phone's IMEI six times to destroy evidence. (Twitter)
 KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha changed her mobile phone's IMEI six times to destroy evidence. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the Delhi liquor scam case have named ruling TRS party MLC K. Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashehar Rao, in the remand report submitted by the Central
investigation agency following the arrest of one of the accused, Amit Arora.

ED officers who had apprehended and produced Amit Arora before the court on
Wednesday morning mentioned Kavitha's name in the remand report. The names of YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava also figure in the remand report.

The ED officials stated in the remand report that Kavitha had changed her mobile phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) six times after the case was handed over to the agency for investigation. Further, the ED analysed the data based on the IMEI and found that digital evidence was destroyed to hamper the investigation.

Though BJP leaders maintained that her role in the Delhi liquor scame would
come out anytime, the remand report coincided with the SIT probing the TRS
MLAs’ poachgate submitting its report to the High Court wherein BJP national
leader B.L. Santosh’s name figured.

According to ED officials, the investigation found that Vijay Nair received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a company called
South Group, which is controlled by Sharath Chandra Reddy, K. Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Amit Arora. Amit Arora has revealed the same
in his statements, sources said.

Further, the ED claimed that extensive digital evidence was destroyed on purpose to stymie the investigation. "As many as 36 suspects/accused involved in the case have destroyed their 176 cell phones and laptops after the case was handed over to the agency. The ED has been able to retrieve data from 17 out of 170 cell phones. The ED officials also found the mobile phones destroyed by MLC Kavita, Srujan Reddy, Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinapally, Butchi Babu Gorantla, and Sharath Reddy,” the ED stated in its remand report. The accused Amit Arora, according to the ED officials, was instrumental in the Delhi liquor scam case by engaging in unfair business practices to gain an undue advantage.

