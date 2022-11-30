  
Jagan govt plans to bring foolproof legislation for three capitals

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government is planning to introduce foolproof legislation for the 3 Capitals’ (3Cs) initiative under its decentralised development policy.

Adviser to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has
affirmed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the
decentralised development of Andhra Pradesh and the government would bring a
more robust law on decentralisation.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna said the Chief Minister
took a key decision on the 3Cs in lieu of the ‘Amaravati only’ push, after
considering the state budget and being mindful that this was going to be a
huge burden on the government. He affirmed that besides doing justice to the
farmers of Amaravati, the government would also take the responsibility of
ensuring that the government’s investment in Amaravati was not lost.

He said there was no norm or an act of Parliament to make Amaravati as the
state capital and that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee had said that the
capital should not be there. “But Chandrababu decided Amaravati as the
capital according to the Narayana Committee advice, which was in violation
of the central orders.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the government opted for a judicial preview and
processes thereof to make new law on decentralisation without legal
hurdles.The government would bring new fool-proof law so that no one gets
harmed by the 3Cs policy decision.

Reddy noted that no one from the Telugu Desam camp reacted to the Supreme
Court order, but the TD-friendly media and news channels came up with
“concocted stories with their own interpretations.”

To another question, Reddy said even if the case on the Y.S. Vivekananda
Reddy murder is handled by a CBI court from Telangana, our idea is that
justice should be done. “There is no objection if the inquiry is conducted
in Telangana.”

He alleged that conspirators were trying to project CM Jagan Reddy’s
involvement in the Vivekananda Reddy's murder. Ultimately, our wish is that
the one who killed Vivekananda Reddy should be severely punished.”

“Jagan Mohan Reddy's family and the YSRC want justice to be meted out in the
Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The family members feel that there is no free
and fair trial in AP and the state government has no objection to the trial
being held here or anywhere,” he said.

