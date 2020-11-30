The Indian Premier League 2020

KTR flays Amit Shah, says BJP knows only 'jumlas, hamlas'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Nov 30, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Rao also took exception to the Chief Minister not being invited to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the city on Saturday
TRS working president and municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image: P Surendra)
Hyderabad: TRS working president and municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday questioned union home minister Amit Shah, saying, “tell me what did NDA do for Hyderabad during the last six years? Who brought prestigious Apple, Amazon, and other major IT companies to invest in Hyderabad?”

Speaking at roadshows in Goshamahal, Sanathnagar and Secunderabad constituencies on the final day of the GHMC campaign, Rama Rao said, “BJP knows only two things. First is jumla, second is hamla. Question them about jobs and they will reply - Pakistan.”

 

Ridiculing Amit Shah’s statement of making Hyderabad the world’s IT hub, Rao said, “the BJP government cancelled the ITIR project sanctioned by the Congress government for Hyderabad and dashed hopes of youth in Telangana.”

Reacting to Shah’s statement that no communal riots took place under BJP governed states or cities, Rama Rao said that communal clashes took place in Delhi during US President Donald Trump’s visit, under the Centre’s jurisdiction. The news was published in ‘The New York Times’ and Washington Post, damaging the brand of Delhi and India.

 

Rao said while two insane leaders were talking about destruction, TRS was talking about construction.

Responding to Bandi Sanjay’s promise of giving a car for car and bike for a bike for flood victims, he said, “is he an insurance agent or a party president.” In contrast, he said, “Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is a visionary leader."

“We were with people during the floods. We will be with people in future. We will resume giving `10,000 financial assistance from December 7 onwards,” he promised.

 

Saying that Hyderabad has been peaceful for the past six years, he said, “they want to divide people in the name of religion. I urge you all not to support such parties. Support TRS and vote for our candidates for a continuous development. Even if you feel our corporators have failed you, trust me to ensure development in future.”

Rao also took exception to the Chief Minister not being invited to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the city on Saturday. “CM is not just an individual but an institution. He needs to be respected.”

 

Speaking of PM Narendra Modi’s three-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development, including the Bharat Biotech labs located at Genome Valley in Hyderabad, Rama Rai said, “PM’s visit reaffirms that Hyderabad is a vaccine capital of the world. It indirectly indicates that the KCR government has supported expansion of life sciences ecosystem here.”

However, he was critical of the timing of the visit, saying, “the PM may have had other intentions behind his visit, but the trip can be seen through a political lens.”

 

...
